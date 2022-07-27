Martin Scorsese Remembers Working With The 'Irreplaceable' Paul Sorvino On Goodfellas

Finally, the filmmaker reflected on losing not only Sorvino, but also "Goodfellas" leading man Ray Liotta this year. "I was really saddened to hear the news of his passing," Scorsese noted. "In part because it was so close to losing Ray Liotta. But it was also the loss of a great, generous soul, and an irreplaceable artist."

It's been a one-two punch for fans of the regarded mafia film over the last few months. Liotta died at age 67 on May 26, a passing that shook the film world and leaves us with several posthumous film and television releases to discover from him in the near future.

Sorvino was perhaps best known for his role in the Oscar-winning crime drama, but his legacy spans stage and screen. In 1972, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the play "That Championship Season," so his talents were truly all over the map. He is survived by his children, actors Michael and Mira Sorvino, and his wife, Dee Dee Benkie.