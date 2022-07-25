Goodfellas Star Paul Sorvino Has Died At 83

Paul Sorvino, a memorable actor who often played hard-nosed law enforcement officers and charismatically clever criminals, has died at the age of 83. Sorvino was known most prominently for roles like Paulie Cicero in "Goodfellas" and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerreta on "Law & Order," but leaves behind a vast legacy of performances from across all genres.

Sorvino grew up in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn, New York City to working class parents, before developing a love of acting and attending the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Sorvino got his start in theatre, making his Broadway debut in "Bajour" in 1964 before breaking into the world of film by acting alongside George Segal and Ruth Gordon in Carl Reiner's "Where's Poppa?" in 1970.

In the years that followed, Sorvino's commanding presence and Italian heritage made him the perfect candidate to play a bevy of wiseguys and ruthless antagonists, appearing everywhere from Warren Beatty's film "Reds," Larry Cohen's cult horror film, "The Stuff," Oliver Stone's "Nixon," gritty mob boss Eddie Valentine in "The Rocketeer" Tony Morolto in "The Firm," and even lending his voice to play the villain of "Hey Arnold! The Movie."

Sorvino was well aware of his typecasted image, and hoped that the world would remember him as something more than that. "Most people think I'm either a gangster or a cop or something, but the reality is I'm a sculptor, a painter, a best-selling author, many, many things — a poet, an opera singer, but none of them is gangster," he said in a 2014 interview. "It would be nice to have my legacy more than that of just a tough guy."