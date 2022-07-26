Kevin Smith Doesn't Understand Why Kevin Smith Fans Like Clerks

Nearly 30 years ago, a young filmmaker from New Jersey sold all of his comic books and maxed out his credit cards after dropping out of film school in order to make a movie. Now, thanks to that little movie called "Clerks," Kevin Smith has been able to make a career as a writer, director, producer, podcaster, and even an actor despite rarely having to say anything. For a whole generation of fans, his films and the short-lived animated series that made up his New Jersey Trilogy (which includes well over three movies at this point) was the OG cinematic universe. How do you like the sound of them apples, Marvel Studios?

After many years of trying, Smith finally has a proper trilogy in his filmography thanks to the upcoming "Clerks III." The third chapter is set to come full circle in an extremely meta way as Dante Hicks and Randal Graves decide to make their own movie about being clerks at a convenience store. Just as the filmmaker did all those years ago, the beloved characters played by Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson will capture their story on camera and hope for the best.

While we'll have to wait a few months to see how it works out for Dante and Randal, things have worked out pretty well for Smith. Jay and Silent Bob have joined the pantheon of iconic onscreen duos alongside Cheech and Chong, Han Solo and Chewbacca, or Jake and Elwood Blues. Legions of his fans pack into Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con for his annual town hall presentation. And he still gets to tell the stories that he wants to tell in various mediums. Although, there seems to be a point where he didn't think that anyone would connect with his breakout indie film.