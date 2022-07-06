Clerks III Trailer: Yes, We Assure You They Are Open

It's been 28 years since Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson) first complained their way into our hearts in Kevin Smith's breakout debut cult comedy "Clerks." Now they're back at the Quick Stop where it all began, bringing the "Clerks" story full circle.

At the end of "Clerks II," which was released in 2006, Dante and Randal were able to buy the Quick Stop where they had spent their formative years, finally becoming their own bosses and maybe starting lives that they could be proud of. Dante had proposed to his former Mooby's manager Becky (Rosario Dawson), who was carrying his child, their former co-worker Elias (Trevor Fehrman) was along for the ride, and everything seemed perfect. With such a happy ending to "Clerks II," one might wonder what kind of story Smith could tell in the third installment, but fans can probably guess that it will be a simple and sweet buddy comedy about a different phase in life. "Clerks" was about two schmucks in their 20s, "Clerks II" was about two schmucks in their 30s, and now "Clerks III" will show them as they're entering their 50s, with one of them sharing a near-death experience with the franchise's filmmaker.

The guys may have gotten older, but there's still sure to be plenty of juvenile humor in "Clerks III," because who doesn't love sex and fart jokes?