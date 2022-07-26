Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko POPs And Marvel Legends Figures Revealed, Including The Buff Namor
Last weekend, Marvel's big panel at San Diego Comic-Con brought us the amazing first look at "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The tremendous first trailer was full of beautiful cinematography, stunning costumes, and incredible production design, not to mention an intriguing tease for the future of the African superhero. Of course, with a new big Marvel movie comes plenty of merchandise, and after the first trailer arrived, Hasbro and Funko revealed the first wave of collectibles tied to the blockbuster sequel. A new collection of Funko POPs is on the way, as well as a batch of Marvel Legends action figures. And yes, both include the totally ripped new villain, Namor.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko POPs
The new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Funko POPs bring out all the key players seen in the trailer. We have T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) with a new look as a Funko Shop exclusive, not to mention her own Funko POP Ride known as the Sunbird. The line-up also includes Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), who had a standout moment in the film's first footage. There's also Okoye (Danai Gurira) from the Dora Milaje, but she's rocking a different look from the first movie. M'Baku (Winston Duke) is back as well. But perhaps the most drastic change in appearance comes with Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), who is wearing an outfit that looks like Wakanda's interpretation of "TRON."
Meanwhile, when it comes to new characters, Namor gets a cool Funko POP figure, complete with a splashing water feature at his feet. Joining him are fellow Atlanteans Namora and Attuma; those headpieces are going to make the traditional packaging for those POPs rather interesting.
All of these are available for pre-order now at the Funko Shop online and various online retailers.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends
Marvel Legends has also teased their first wave of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" action figures, though there aren't quite as many characters as the Funko POPs line-up.
The first wave includes Okoye in her more traditional Dora Milaje appearance, the new version of Nakia, and the return of Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. But of course, Namor gets a figure that is absolutely shredded. There are two other figures in this wave, but they're based on Marvel Comics. There's a Black Panther with a look straight from the comic book pages, as well as one of the Hatut Zeraze, the secret police of Wakanda.
If you buy all of those figures, then you'll get all the pieces required for the additional Build-a-Figure, which is the Atlantean named Attuma. But there's no Namora figure that has been revealed — at least not yet.
You'll also notice that the new packaging no longer shows the actual figure in plastic. That's because Hasbro is trying to cut down on the amount of plastic they use for packaging. That also means seeing the quality of the figure before you buy it is no longer possible, and it makes it easier for scammers to swap figures and sneakily return them without the store being any wiser. (Yes, that's something that actually happens in the shadier side of the collecting world.)
It's interesting that Shuri isn't included in this initial wave of figures. You would think that she would be a key character to transform into an action figure. That makes me wonder if they're holding her back because she's going to be the new Black Panther, and any other figure featuring the character wouldn't be quite as exciting. But that's just speculation on my part. Even if she's not the new Black Panther, I'm sure she'll get a figure of her own in the next line, which will likely include Riri Williams/Ironheart, too.
All of the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" action figures are up for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse right now. And there's much more left to learn about the movie that will close out Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so stay tuned.