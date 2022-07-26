Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko POPs And Marvel Legends Figures Revealed, Including The Buff Namor

Marvel Legends has also teased their first wave of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" action figures, though there aren't quite as many characters as the Funko POPs line-up.

The first wave includes Okoye in her more traditional Dora Milaje appearance, the new version of Nakia, and the return of Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. But of course, Namor gets a figure that is absolutely shredded. There are two other figures in this wave, but they're based on Marvel Comics. There's a Black Panther with a look straight from the comic book pages, as well as one of the Hatut Zeraze, the secret police of Wakanda.

Hasbro

If you buy all of those figures, then you'll get all the pieces required for the additional Build-a-Figure, which is the Atlantean named Attuma. But there's no Namora figure that has been revealed — at least not yet.

Hasbro

You'll also notice that the new packaging no longer shows the actual figure in plastic. That's because Hasbro is trying to cut down on the amount of plastic they use for packaging. That also means seeing the quality of the figure before you buy it is no longer possible, and it makes it easier for scammers to swap figures and sneakily return them without the store being any wiser. (Yes, that's something that actually happens in the shadier side of the collecting world.)

It's interesting that Shuri isn't included in this initial wave of figures. You would think that she would be a key character to transform into an action figure. That makes me wonder if they're holding her back because she's going to be the new Black Panther, and any other figure featuring the character wouldn't be quite as exciting. But that's just speculation on my part. Even if she's not the new Black Panther, I'm sure she'll get a figure of her own in the next line, which will likely include Riri Williams/Ironheart, too.

All of the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" action figures are up for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse right now. And there's much more left to learn about the movie that will close out Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so stay tuned.