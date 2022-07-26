Here's Where You Can Stream Game Of Thrones In 4K

Ahead of "House of the Dragon" debuting in just a few weeks, the braver among us have ventured back into the lore of Westeros with a "Game of Thrones" rewatch. It's a pretty bleak march forward when you know where it all ends, so maybe in the hopes of distracting from that controversial ending, HBO is sweetening the deal by making all eight seasons of "Game of Thrones" available to stream in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on HBO Max (via Variety).

For 73 episodes, you can now watch the Starks suffer in higher quality than ever! Previously, the series was only available in 4K on Blu-ray discs or through Fandango's Vudu. With the streaming option, only those who subscribe to HBO Max's ad-free plan (for $14.99/month or $149.99/year) will get access to the new formats. But on the bright side, it saves you from spending upwards of $150 on a 4K boxset.

This announcement arrives just a few weeks before "House of the Dragon" premieres, so depending on how quickly you can clear your schedule, there might still be time to hop aboard the rewatch train. Or at the very least, you'll have plenty of time to revisit "The Long Night," an episode that the new richly detailed video format may finally allow viewers to actually see! When the biggest battle in "Thrones" history originally aired back in 2019, it reignited the great debate of TV video settings when fans complained that the episode was literally too dark to watch. Perhaps 4K is the answer we were waiting for.

To actually stream 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos audio on HBO Max, customers must have a broadband connection of 25 Mbps or higher (50-plus Mbps is recommended); a 4K HDR TV that displays Dolby Vision or HDR10; and a Dolby Atmos-capable sound system.