How AR Video Walls Have Completely Changed Filming A Star Trek Show [Comic-Con]

Throughout the entirety of "Star Trek," the space-set series has always been known for its groundbreaking ways of incorporating advancements in technology to help give the show its iconic "futuristic" look. As the canon of "Star Trek" has expanded, so too has the timelines of its stories. "Star Trek: Discovery" jumped thousands of years between seasons, which meant the production and design teams had to create the look of a new landscape shaped by hundreds of years of future tech. In the days before CGI and digital image manipulation, this led to design choices like square shaped helmets shown in the original run of "Star Trek." Now with the assistance of tools like augmented reality, the way "Star Trek" is filmed has completely changed.

The definition of augmented reality has changed in line with technological evolution, but as it currently stands, AR is the name for the type of technology utilized in the spectrum of mixed reality that allows layering virtual objects onto real life. Typically, these virtual objects are shown through the screen of mobile devices like phones and tablets. Perhaps the most commonly known example of AR is the mobile game "Pokémon GO," which allows users to see Pokémon just hanging around their house by looking through the screen of their phone. For a show like "Star Trek," it means they can build massive screens to project landscapes, objects, and even movement onto the screen that are able to respond to camera focus. Essentially, they can build entire sets or worlds with the assistance of ARWall technology.