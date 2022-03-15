The Morning Watch: Peacemaker Props Extravaganza, Reviewing Space Suits In Movies & More

In this edition, join host Tiffany Smith in the second episode of "The Archive: Unboxed" to get a look at the costumes and props from everyone's favorite super himbo series, "Peacemaker." Plus, Dr. Cathleen Lewis, curator of International Space Programs and Spacesuits at the Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum, breaks down some of our favorite cinematic space suits. And finally, prolific performer John Turturro discusses some of his most iconic characters, leading to his recent portrayal of Carmine Falcone in "The Batman."