Peacemaker Production Designer Lisa Soper On The Opening Credits And That Warehouse Set Piece [Interview]

How obsessive did it get over Peacemaker's home?

Like I said, he doesn't have a lot of money, right? He doesn't have a quantum chamber like his dad does. But in his mind, he's the best superhero and he wants to try to make the best of the situation that he's got. So I remember going up to my head decorator and I said, "Okay, so this is the shower and here's a shower design for his bathroom."

By the way, I love her to death, her name is Alexandra Rojeck. She's one of the best set decorators I've ever worked with in my life. But she's very deadpan. So she came up to me and she said, "Lisa, you have nine shower heads for the shower, that is ridiculous. Why are there nine showers?" And I said, "Well, you see Peacemaker wants to have a decontamination chamber, because he's a superhero. If he fights some big monster, he's got to pressure wash himself." I thought about what he would do, and this is how he would do it. She just kind of looked at me and then walked off. I came back the next day and I had my nine shower heads, which I thought were lovely and fun.

You can see there's a lot of provocative material and magazines, and most of them have like little things written on them where he's comparing himself. We also made him a magazine that he could have bought Eagly, which was like porn. It's called boobies and tits or tits and boobies, which are types of birds. It just has the birds on the front cover. We thought it was funny because it sounded like porn for birds. I think it's on the coffee table. It moved around. Sometimes it's on the counter, sometimes it's on the coffee table. I don't know if you can see it in the final cut, but it's got like a gray cover with literally the birds on the front.

[Laughs] How much discussion is there over a choice like that?

There's definitely conversation, for sure. You have to always be ready for an answer because James always wants to know the history of something and a purpose. And that's what made this so challenging, but also very exhilarating for us, and why we went to this type of detail and this level of detail with each of the characters. Rocker chick's place has a bunch of cat sh*t in it, but there's no cat. I was asked, "Where is the cat?" Well, obviously she ate it. You have to be quick with answers.

If you look around and it's like, "Okay, this is this, he got this when he was a kid, he got this when he moved out of his place, he moved this, remember then this, he picked up off of the crime scene here and this he kept because he thought it was stupid, or this he thought that he could turn into a weapon." James would come in and he would take a look and he would say, "What's this?" Sometimes he's like, "Okay." And then sometimes he's like, "No, it's too much." And then you back it off and you replace it with something else. It was fun because it was a way to explore the characters with him.

Obviously, Peacemaker's dad's lab is the most advanced set. What work went into that set?

Everything that you can find from IKEA and a dollar store, because that's literally what it's made out of. We made the shapes based off of the idea of a Hoberman sphere. We started looking at things like quantum physics. How can we make this thing believable? It's very easy to make something unbelievable if you don't want it to be grounded. But when you have a mandate of having things that are grounded, start with as close to reality as possible, even with the impossible, and then build out from there.

That was one of the reasons why I chose to put together the actual towers in the chamber like I did. It was using everyday household items that we look at all the time. It was a little bit more reachable in our universe. It wasn't just molded plastic with melted sugar and painted brick white. It actually was made by hands in our world. So, all of the little control pieces that are on the sides of the towers, those are cutlery trays from IKEA that are upside down.

I never would've guessed IKEA.

Oh, yeah. They're very cheap. There were also little mini paint trays that we got from the dollar store that put those upside down. Taking something, inverting it or putting it backwards, it gives some type of a dynamic shape. It's the same kind of approach that was used in making a lot of the ship details in the original "Star Wars” or "Alien" when they didn't have any money.

It wasn't that we didn't have any money for this — it was partly for time and, again, trying to keep it grounded in reality. We send people out one after another to pick up just random junk. There's air filtration filters that you use to change your furnace filter, and those are lined all across the top. And then once you spray paint from it, it's some type of exhaust for these big towers that are basically made of cardboard.