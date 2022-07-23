Why George R.R. Martin Couldn't Cameo As A Severed Head On Game Of Thrones [Comic-Con]

"Game of Thrones" had its fair share of cameos over the course of its eight season run that ranged from the extremely cool to the utterly bizarre. You had a one-episode stint for the great Ian McShane in season 6, Sigur Rós presiding over Joffrey Baratheon's death at the Purple Wedding, and Ed Sheeran playing a fireside tune with a group of bannermen. Show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss even found two ways to insert themselves into the series, first as a couple of faces in the House of Black and White and then as a pair of Wildlings enjoying a drink in the final season.

But one person who never made a cameo is the man who started it all: George R.R. Martin. The author of "A Song of Ice and Fire" and notorious procrastinator never made it into a frame of the show, but it was not without a lack of trying. Martin was meant to cameo in the show's pilot, and that cameo was actually shot. However, "Game of Thrones" notoriously had a disastrous pilot which was mostly thrown out and reshot, even with some new actors playing key roles. On the cutting room floor lay George R.R. Martin's cameo.

Once the show was in gear though, he hoped to have a fun cameo as a severed head — but alas, it was not meant to be.