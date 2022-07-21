Severance Has Been In The Making For A Very Long Time [Comic-Con]

Good things come to those who wait, but for "Severance" creator Dan Erickson, his wait resulted in greatness. The addictive and harrowing science-fiction workplace thriller has been one of the most talked-about shows of 2022, nabbing 14 Emmy nominations including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nods for Adam Scott, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. The show was rightfully and quickly reviewed for a second season, and praise Kier Eagan for that because the season finale ended on an unbelievable cliffhanger eliciting viewers from across the globe to throw their hands in the air and scream "WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?!"

In an official statement regarding the show's release, Stiller noted, "It has been a long road bringing 'Severance' to television." The 2022 show seems like a recipe for an instant hit no matter the time or place, but the journey to get "Severance" on screen has been a long one.

Stiller first read Erickson's pilot over five years ago, right around the time the script ended up on The Bloodlist. You may be familiar with The Black List — the end-of-year list of the best unproduced scripts that made the rounds. Well, The Bloodlist follows a similar format but exclusively highlights projects in the thriller, science-fiction, horror, dark comedy, dark fantasy, and psychological drama genres. "Severance" is about a team of office workers who have their memories surgically severed between their work life and personal lives, which sounds, as Patton Oswalt described it at the "Severance" Comic-Con panel, like "the greatest Phillip K. Dick novel never written."