Kurt And Wyatt Russell Board Apple's Godzilla Monsterverse Series

It's finally happened. Someone realized the huge meme and viewership potential of watching Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell bring their incredible beards to TV at the same time. According to a press release, the father-son duo will unite on screen in the upcoming untitled Monsterverse show for AppleTV+.

This marks the first time Kurt Russell has appeared in a TV show since "Hawaii Five-O" in 1977, which is already enough cause for celebration, given how much this man has given both the TV and film worlds with iconic roles like Elvis and Snake Plissken. Even better is the idea of him acting with his son Wyatt, who has quickly built an exciting career for himself, acting in films like "22 Jump Street," the fantastic "Overlord," and the criminally underseen TV show "Lodge 49" before joining the MCU as one of the most hateful villains in quite a while in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Of course, the big question now is: Will they fight? Will Apple TV+ and Legendary give us another fight between titans, this time between father and son? Will any network think of making a show based on this brilliant idea of having acting parent/children duos compete in extreme games? It's unlikely, but one can dream!

The two Russells join an ensemble cast that includes Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.