Mattel Giveaway: Win Cool San Diego Comic-Con Merch From Pixar, Minecraft, Bad Robot, And Monster High

The rules of the contest are simple: Follow both the /Film Twitter and the Looper Twitter and retweet the below tweet by Monday at 11:59 p.m. EST for a chance to win! The contest is open only to those in the U.S. and Canada.

RT + follow BOTH @looper & @slashfilm for a chance to win this pack of 🔥 prizes from our partners at @Mattel! pic.twitter.com/zWLyH8qIZy — /Film (@slashfilm) July 21, 2022

But you're probably wondering what exactly it is that you would be winning from one of the biggest names in toys today. Don't worry, we've got you covered with some lovely glam shots of the prizes. First up is Diamond Level Steve from "Minecraft." Equipped with die-cast weapons and armor, this SDCC exclusive adult collector figure is ready to take on an Ender Dragon whenever you are.

The next prize comes from the Pixar Spotlight Series. Don't look back, dahling, because Edna Mode from "The Incredibles" is making her way to San Diego from Metroville. This figure depicting the eccentric superhero fashion designer features multiple heads, hands, attires, and accessories that you can swap out to create the perfect scene.

If you're a fan of JJ Abrams's production company Bad Robot, then the next prize is definitely for you. After the success of their premium action figure last year, Mattel Creations collaborated with the filmmaker to create a plush version of the adorable mascot just for SDCC 2022. Standing in at 19 inches tall with bendable arms and legs, Bad Robot is ready to stand among your other precious collectibles or simply spend all day giving you hugs.

Finally, these prize packs get spooktacular thanks to Frankie Stein from "Monster High." After making an appearance at SDCC back in 2010, Frankie returns this year as her superhero alter ego Voltageous. In addition to her fabulous outfit, this exclusive doll also comes with a Voltageous comic and a human-sized hair clip for you to wear.

All of these items will be available at San Diego Comic-Con this year or on MattelCreations.com. But thanks to our friends at Mattel, we can give a prize pack each to two lucky winners. Be sure to enter now for your chance to win!