Mattel Reveals The Best Jurassic Park Collectible: The Lawyer On The Toilet

What's almost better than the toy itself is the name for the set. It's the "Jurassic World Hammond Collection Outhouse Chaos Set." (The set name is "Jurassic World," not "Jurassic Park," but that's just a toy branding technicality.) This is the scene when the attorney is in the Jurassic Park Ford Explorer with Lex and Tim in the pouring rain after the power has gone out and the T. rex breaks through the electric fence, prompting the lawyer to run in fear. Yes, this paragon of virtue leaves children alone with a rampaging T. rex on the loose, and he proceeds to hide in a potty. Ah, what a satisfying end for this guy!

Mattel Creations

I'm going to put some of the text from the toy announcement here, because I've never heard this scene described in a better way:

Attorney Donald Gennaro's scared sprint to a bathroom in Jurassic Park didn't save him. Instead, a rampaging T. rex made him a dessert "a la commode."

As you can see, the action figure includes a "rain deco" T. rex, which is unique to this particular set. It even has lights and sounds so you can recreate the snack scene. This is also the first time Gennaro has been made available as a figure. Apparently there aren't too many kids clamoring for John Hammond's lawyer.

It might seem like a silly collectible, but just look at this picture! I don't remember the last time I wanted to get a Comic-Con exclusive this badly.

Mattel Creations

The Instagram post doesn't list the price, and it's not up on the site yet, so I can't tell you how much this is going to set you back, but it's probably not going to be cheap. The post is asking for your pick of where he should have hidden instead of the bathroom. I'm going with "in the car, protecting the kids," but maybe that's just me.

The good news is that you don't even have to make it down to San Diego Comic-Con to get your hands on this terrifying-yet-satisfying moment from the film. The "Jurassic World Hammond Collection Outhouse Chaos Set" will be available both in person at the convention and online at MattelCreations.com on July 22, 2022 at 9:00 AM PT.