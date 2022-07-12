Mondo Brings Desert Power To San Diego Comic-Con With Psychedelic Dune Poster And New Vinyl [Exclusive]
San Diego Comic-Con is less than two weeks away, which means it's almost time for some Mondo releases. The line at the Mondo booth is always a beast, so prepare yourselves by bringing water and snacks, and a good idea of what you're about to drop all your money on. /Film is here with the exclusive reveal of the SDCC goodies Mondo has in store. This year, it's all about the desert planet of Arrakis.
This is Mondo's first Comic-Con under the Funko banner, and they're killing it this year with posters and vinyls. Heck, you might want to start lining up right now. We've got a look at all of the desert treasures, which include a "Dune" poster and its foil variant from artist Murugiah, with one version only available in-person, and one that you can get online, even if you're not making the trip. There's the reissue of the "Dune" soundtrack and the "Dune" Sketchbook with music from the motion picture; both with SDCC exclusive vinyl colorways. These are all limited editions, so make sure you check out the release date.
A trippy visit to Arrakis
The SDCC "Dune" poster exclusive is the foil variant of the one you can get online. They'll both be released on Saturday, July 23, 2022, so if you're at the convention, you might want to have someone back home waiting for the online release at mondoshop.com. The wifi is notoriously spotty on the convention floor, so you may not be able to buy it on your phone while you wait in line for the foil version.
The foil variant of the poster with artwork by Murugiah is a 24"x36" screenprint, and it will retail for $100. There are only 120 of these, so as soon as the doors open on Saturday, make a beeline for the Mondo booth, which is #5137 on the show floor.
The poster is super trippy, with bright colors and rainbows, which reminds me a little bit of the opening animation in some Monty Python projects. The sandworm is moving in and out of the poster, Baron Harkonnen emerges from his mud bath, Paul and his mom Jessica are running down that rainbow, and the little desert mouse from the film is sitting on that worm. The film credits are at the bottom. It's really fun, and colorful, and you may have to get in line behind me for this.
The non-foil version is the same image. It's also a 24"x36" screenprint, retailing for $60 online when it is released on Saturday, July 23, 2022. There are only 270 of these. While that's more than double the number of foil posters, having it online means you're going to have to be fast on that return key.
Music to ride the Shai Hulud by
The two Mondo vinyl offerings are both show-floor exclusives.
First up we have the "Dune" Soundtrack, which is a reissue with an SDCC exclusive vinyl colorway. This is the original motion picture soundtrack with two LPs, featuring music by Hans Zimmer, and artwork by Greg Ruth. This is a numbered edition release, with only 500. I'd still get there early, with so many people finally returning to this monster of a convention, post-pandemic cancellations. This one retails for $45, and, like the next one, will be available at the Mondo booth #5137 on Saturday, July 23, 2022. You can see the cover art alongside the new coverway, called the "Eyes of Ibad" Color Vinyl, below.
Finally, we have the "Dune" Sketchbook, with music from the motion picture. There are three LPs, featuring the work of Hans Zimmer, and artwork by Greg Ruth. This is an SDCC exclusive color vinyl numbered edition, and there are only 500 of them. They retail for $50, and will also be available at the Mondo booth #5137 on Saturday. The SDCC exclusive coverway is called the "Sands of Arrakis" Color Vinyl.
These are all really exciting for "Dune" fans, and Mondo fans alike. I'll see you all at the Mondo booth!