Mondo Brings Desert Power To San Diego Comic-Con With Psychedelic Dune Poster And New Vinyl [Exclusive]

The SDCC "Dune" poster exclusive is the foil variant of the one you can get online. They'll both be released on Saturday, July 23, 2022, so if you're at the convention, you might want to have someone back home waiting for the online release at mondoshop.com. The wifi is notoriously spotty on the convention floor, so you may not be able to buy it on your phone while you wait in line for the foil version.

Mondo

The foil variant of the poster with artwork by Murugiah is a 24"x36" screenprint, and it will retail for $100. There are only 120 of these, so as soon as the doors open on Saturday, make a beeline for the Mondo booth, which is #5137 on the show floor.

The poster is super trippy, with bright colors and rainbows, which reminds me a little bit of the opening animation in some Monty Python projects. The sandworm is moving in and out of the poster, Baron Harkonnen emerges from his mud bath, Paul and his mom Jessica are running down that rainbow, and the little desert mouse from the film is sitting on that worm. The film credits are at the bottom. It's really fun, and colorful, and you may have to get in line behind me for this.

The non-foil version is the same image. It's also a 24"x36" screenprint, retailing for $60 online when it is released on Saturday, July 23, 2022. There are only 270 of these. While that's more than double the number of foil posters, having it online means you're going to have to be fast on that return key.