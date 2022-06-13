Beloved Poster And Collectible Company Mondo Sold To Funko As Alamo Drafthouse Focuses On Movie Theaters

It's the end of an era and a start of a new one for movie obsessives everywhere, particularly among those who've turned the act of owning collectibles from a hobby into a genuine passion. For the past 20 years, everyone knew that the Austin, Texas-based Mondo — originally an offshoot of the successful indie movie theater chain, Alamo Drafthouse — was the place to go when it came to high-end posters, toys, T-shirts, soundtracks, and various other movie-themed collectibles. Many of the most talented artists in the business have collaborated with Mondo in the past several years to create gorgeous artwork, vinyls, and other officially licensed products for the benefit of movie fans all across the globe.

Today, however, brings the rather surprising news that Mondo has been acquired by an even larger purveyor of film merchandise: Funko, which is most famous for its POP! figures. The acquisition was announced in a joint statement by Tim League of the Alamo Drafthouse, co-founder of Mondo, as well as by the Mondo team, who'll now become employees of Funko. First, League had this to say:

"Over the past few months, we searched exhaustively to find a perfect partner who saw what was unique and special about Mondo and was in a position to meaningfully invest in Mondo, nurture the team, and further its reach and vision. Funko is exactly that unicorn. The team that made Mondo amazing is staying together, making the transition to Funko, and will continue their same work with the same creative vision. I am super excited about the future plans I know about, and I'm sure I will soon marvel at the work that is not yet even a lightbulb spark."