Surface Stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw And Oliver Jackson-Cohen On The Complexities Of Their Noir Thriller [Interview]

One of the things that's interesting about "Surface" is how the characters are so complicated and have so many layers. Was that what initially attracted you both to your specific roles on the show?

Mbatha-Raw: Exactly that — they are layered, complex characters. I read Veronica West's script, and scripts like this really don't come along every day. It completely drew me in — being inside the mystery of Sophie's head, being inside her dilemma of trying to figure out who she is in this psychological thriller set in San Francisco, which I have such a sort of romantic noir association with, and just really being able to work with Hello Sunshine again, Reese Witherspoon's company, who I had worked with on "The Morning Show." It was just such an amazing package of things to get my teeth into as an actor.

Jackson-Cohen: Similar to Gugu, the scripts were so delicious and dense. I feel like I thought I'd figured it out and then I hadn't quite figured it out, and it just kept on surprising me. And so it was a combination of that and then Gugu and Hello Sunshine, who I think they're an incredible company, they make incredible stuff. And with our director, Sam Miller, it felt like a complete no brainer.

There's more than just two versions of each of your characters — did you know going in about their respective complexities? Did you get all the scripts up front? When did you know what about your characters?

Mbatha-Raw: I pretty much knew very early on, because I came on board as executive producer before it was even really with Apple. So, I'd read the first episode, which was a complete pilot script. And then I'd read an outline of the show, which Veronica had written and was part of the process while she was evolving the scripts in the writers' room. Obviously things change as we go, and things evolve as people are cast and all of that. But yeah, I pretty much knew upfront where it was all going.

Jackson-Cohen: Same. I was sent a bible of the show. I don't think all of the episodes had been written by the time that we started, but we knew exactly where the story went. We both knew where we were going to end up.