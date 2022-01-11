The Morning Show Has Been Renewed For Season 3, With A New Showrunner

You'd think we'd have reached the eleventh hour of morning news, when the D-tier guests start to file in and the segments get fluffier, but "The Morning Show" looks like it's just getting started. Following its surprising second season, the Apple TV+ series was recently renewed for round three, and with a brand new showrunner to boot (per The Hollywood Reporter). Will we see a lot of changes for our favorite TV mean girl (Jennifer Anniston) and our favorite TV sad girl (Reese Witherspoon)? Let's hope so, their characters are both at their most interesting when they're out of their elements.

Speaking of shiny new things, Kerry Ehrin will be passing on the showrunner baton to WGA Award-winner Charlotte Stoudt for season 3, but don't fret, Ehrin will stay on as a consultant while she works on her other Apple TV+ projects. Stoudt's previous credits include "Fosse/Verdon," "Homeland," "House of Cards," and signing a multi-year deal with Apple, which is perhaps the most impressive credit of all. Stoudt hasn't said much about her vision for the show, but she did express her enthusiasm about joining "The Morning Show" team, saying:

I'm excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and "The Morning Show." The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.