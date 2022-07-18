Superhero Bits: A Harley Quinn Season 3 Red Band Trailer, More Secret Wars Movie Talk & More

Iain De Caestecker played Fitz on Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." for a full seven seasons and well over 100 episodes. But would the actor return to the role provided the chance to do so within the MCU? In a recent interview with Digital Spy, the actor weighed in on the matter and made it seem like that is not something he would be interested in doing.

"I think I would say probably no. And not that I didn't have a fantastic time doing [Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.]. I think, after everything that happened to those two characters [Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons], they really gave them a happy ending. And I think it would be so sad to mess with that again. It's not fair. I'm not sure they would survive it this time. So I like the idea that they're living a life of normality outside of the S.H.I.E.L.D."

In fairness, it sounds more like Caestecker is being protective of the character and his arc with Simmons, rather than a disinterest in revisiting the role overall. So, perhaps if there was a great story to tell that didn't mess with what was accomplished in the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." finale? Who knows!