Superhero Bits: A Harley Quinn Season 3 Red Band Trailer, More Secret Wars Movie Talk & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Harley Quinn" season 3 gets a red band trailer.
The Russo brothers pour some cold water on a "Secret Wars" movie.
The first episode of "I Am Groot" will be playing in theaters.
You can finally buy Thor's hat from "Love and Thunder."
All that and more!
This weather map looks like a Ninja Turtle
It's gonna be ninja turtles today pic.twitter.com/mlyHKSqkm7— 🐺 (@valylgr) July 18, 2022
Recently, the above (very real) weather map from the National Weather Service started making the rounds on social media. Not necessarily because it was trying to get across some important information for certain U.S. citizens, but because it happens to look a whole lot like one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As we can see, the eastern part of the country has what could be interpreted as a slightly warped version of as one of the heroes in a half-shell. Naturally, Twitter went nuts with it.
John Stewart: The Power and the Glory clip
DC has released a brand new clip from the upcoming documentary "John Stewart: The Power and the Glory," which is set to take a focused look at the Green Lantern character. In this case, we have voice actor Phil LaMarr, amongst others, discussing the character's legacy and influence. The full length documentary will be available as a bonus feature along with the animated film "Green Lantern: Beware My Power," which arrives on Blu-ray and Digital on July 26. Check out the clip for yourself above.
Nightmare Spawn figure from McFarlane Toys
Over the last year, Todd McFarlane and Image Comics have greatly expanded the scope of the "Spawn" universe with several new spin-off titles. Who knows? Maybe this means we're leading to a full-on "Spawn" cinematic Universe — but let's not get too ahead of ourselves. For now, the folks at McFarlane Toys have teased a new Nightmare Spawn figure which is set to debut later this year. Additionally, a figure based on the character Haunt has been showcased on the company's Instagram. Neither figure has a release scheduled yet, but further details should be coming sooner rather than later.
You can see one of the upcoming I Am Groot shorts with Thor: Love and Thunder
The El Capitan Theatre will be exclusively playing the all-new @MarvelStudios’ I Am Groot short “Magnum Opus” July 18-24 before select Thor: Love and Thunder shows. Get tickets now to watch the short before the movie! https://t.co/KE4CgA40bj pic.twitter.com/2TXsRHpKyY— The El Capitan Theatre (@ElCapitanThtre) July 14, 2022
The El Capitan Theatre in California has revealed that they are showing one of the "I Am Groot" shorts coming to Disney+ later this year, titled "Magnum Opus," alongside select screenings of "Thor: Love and Thunder" this week. It remains unclear if this is the only theater showcasing the short or if other select theaters around the country will be doing the same. Either way, this might be a nice little bonus for fans in those audiences, be it at the El Capitan or elsewhere.
Iain De Caestecker probably wouldn't return as Fitz in the MCU
Iain De Caestecker played Fitz on Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." for a full seven seasons and well over 100 episodes. But would the actor return to the role provided the chance to do so within the MCU? In a recent interview with Digital Spy, the actor weighed in on the matter and made it seem like that is not something he would be interested in doing.
"I think I would say probably no. And not that I didn't have a fantastic time doing [Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.]. I think, after everything that happened to those two characters [Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons], they really gave them a happy ending. And I think it would be so sad to mess with that again. It's not fair. I'm not sure they would survive it this time. So I like the idea that they're living a life of normality outside of the S.H.I.E.L.D."
In fairness, it sounds more like Caestecker is being protective of the character and his arc with Simmons, rather than a disinterest in revisiting the role overall. So, perhaps if there was a great story to tell that didn't mess with what was accomplished in the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." finale? Who knows!
Valkyrie arrives in Marvel Contest of Champions
As anyone would expect, Marvel has tied the release of "Thor: Love and Thunder" into just about every other corner of the media world that they have a hand in. To that end, Valkyrie has entered the popular mobile game "Marvel Contest of Champions," as has Gorr the God Butcher. The above trailer serves as a showcase for both characters who each have large parts in the latest MCU film which, once again, topped the box office this past weekend. So, those who want a little bit more from them can get exactly that in the free-to-play game. You can download it by clicking here.
Marvel is now selling Thor's Strongest Avenger hat from Love and Thunder
From the very first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder," one of the best bits from the film was the fact that Thor made himself a trucker hat that proclaims him to be the "Strongest Avenger." (You can see the moment in question in the above photo.) Well, the folks at Marvel rightfully decided that was a good thing to capitalize on and the hat is now available to purchase from Hot Topic. It currently retails for $22.90 and looks like a pretty faithful recreation of the hat from the film. Those interested in pre-ordering one can do so by clicking here.
Don't expect a Secret Wars movie announcement at SDCC, sorry Marvel fans
Joe & Anthony Russo are NOT directing SECRET WARS. At least not yet. No announcement this week at Comic-Con. Sorry guys. But maybe one day!— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 18, 2022
Sorry to those who are looking forward to "Avengers: Endgame" directors coming back to the MCU for a "Secret Wars" movie. Sure, they have talked about it a lot and their fondness for the book but, officially speaking, nothing is in the cards. In the above interview with the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Joe and Anthony Russo confirm there are "no conversations" with Marvel about such a project currently. What's more, they say they won't be at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend for any sort of surprise announcement or anything along those lines. That's not to say it can't/won't happen at some point, it's just not happening right now.
Harley Quinn season 3 gets a bloody red band trailer
Lastly, today brings with it a brand new trailer for "Harley Quinn" season 3. In particular, this latest trailer is of the red band variety, meaning it is NSFW and absolutely brings the blood. The show has been away for some time now but is finally coming back in mere days as an HBO Max original after first premiering as an exclusive on the DC Universe streaming service. Once that venture folded, the show found a new home on a bigger service, opening it up to a wider audience. Season 3 debuts on July 28. Be sure to check out the full (admittedly wild) trailer for yourself above.