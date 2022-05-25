Superhero Bits: New Green Lantern: Beware My Power Trailer, Chris Hemsworth's New MCU Role & More

An upcoming Marvel video game has officially been canceled. As announced in a press release from Swedish video game holdings company EG7, the folks at Daybreak Games ("DC Universe Online") are no longer going to be working on their untitled Marvel MMO. Per the PR, here's what they had to say about it:

"Based on the re-evaluation of the development risk profile, size of investment, and the long-term product portfolio strategy for the group, the board has decided to change the development priorities and reallocate resources within the group to focus on alternative long-term projects. The company had planned to invest more than SEK 500 million in the Marvel project over the next three years. The company will now diversify this investment across multiple, smaller size projects within the group, including the previously announced major upgrades to The Lord of the Rings Online and DC Universe Online, and new game opportunities with our first party, original IPs."

That breaks down to around $50 million USD, which is by no means a small chunk of change. The good news is that we have no shortage of other Marvel video games on the way in the near future.