Susan Sarandon Boards DC's Blue Beetle, Replacing Sharon Stone As Villain Victoria Kord

The cast of DC's upcoming "Blue Beetle" movie has swapped out one legendary actress for another. Oscar winner Susan Sarandon has officially been added to the superhero flick. Sharon Stone had previously been in talks for the role in question, but those talks apparently fell through, and it's up to Sarandon to give this hero a hard time on the big screen next year.

According to The Wrap, Sarandon will be taking on the role of Victoria Kord, the very same role that Stone would have played under different circumstances. In any event, this adds some A-list talent to the film, as Sarandon is a five-time Oscar nominee in the Best Actress category, and she actually won the award for her work in "Dead Man Walking." Some of her other notable credits, of which there are very many, include "Thelma & Louise," "The Client," "Enchanted," and more recently, Showtime's series "Ray Donovan."

What is particularly interesting here is that Victoria Kord is not based on an actual pre-existing character from the pages of DC Comics. Rather, this is a new character created explicitly for the film in the screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Miss Bala").