DC Superhero Movie Blue Beetle Adds Sharon Stone As Villain Victoria Kord

The jury is still out on whether or not Zach Braff will get to play the Ted Kord version of the Blue Beetle opposite Donald Faison's Booster Gold on "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" on The CW. However, it looks like the DC Extended Universe is looking to play a different Kord in the upcoming "Blue Beetle" film starring Xolo Maridueña as the working-class Mexican American teen hero Jaime Reyes.

According to a new report from The Wrap, award-winning actress and renowned humanitarian Sharon Stone has joined the cast of DC Comics' latest feature film. The star known for her roles in "Basic Instinct," "Casino," and "The Disaster Artist" (among many, many others) is said to be playing a villainous character named Victoria Kord. And if that name doesn't sound completely familiar, that's because she appears to be a completely new character created for the movie.

Of course, this won't be the first time Stone has played a villain in a DC property: She played the baddie in "Catwoman" back in 2004.