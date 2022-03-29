DC Superhero Movie Blue Beetle Adds Sharon Stone As Villain Victoria Kord
The jury is still out on whether or not Zach Braff will get to play the Ted Kord version of the Blue Beetle opposite Donald Faison's Booster Gold on "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" on The CW. However, it looks like the DC Extended Universe is looking to play a different Kord in the upcoming "Blue Beetle" film starring Xolo Maridueña as the working-class Mexican American teen hero Jaime Reyes.
According to a new report from The Wrap, award-winning actress and renowned humanitarian Sharon Stone has joined the cast of DC Comics' latest feature film. The star known for her roles in "Basic Instinct," "Casino," and "The Disaster Artist" (among many, many others) is said to be playing a villainous character named Victoria Kord. And if that name doesn't sound completely familiar, that's because she appears to be a completely new character created for the movie.
Of course, this won't be the first time Stone has played a villain in a DC property: She played the baddie in "Catwoman" back in 2004.
Struck a Kord
In the Distinguished Competition's extensive mythology, the name Kord is synonymous with Blue Beetle. Ted Kord was the second man to carry the mantle of Blue Beetle and he has been known to act as a mentor to Jaime Reyes. Kord Industries is also a presence in the DC Universe similar to Wayne Enterprises and Star Labs. But there doesn't seem to be a character named Victoria Kord in the comics.
There's currently speculation that Stone's Kord is the wife or some other relative of Ted's, but there are no concrete details about who she is or what she's up to at the moment. What we do know is that Stone will be joined by Raoul Max Trujillo of "Mayans M.C." as another villain known as the Indestructible Man. Formerly an archeologist named Conrad Carapax, he uncovered a lab that once belonged to Ted Kord's uncle Jarvis Kord. In this lab, he found a robot that was left behind and tried to activate it. When the robot malfunctioned, it fused with Carapax's mind to create the Indestructible Man. I'll bet that the movie from director Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer reimagines Jarvis as Victoria, who turns Carapax into the Indestructible Man so she has a henchman to face Jaime's Blue Beetle.
As we anxiously await more official details about Sharon Stone's Victoria Kord, we do know this for sure: "Blue Beetle" starring Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén, and George Lopez is scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 18, 2023.