Thor: Love And Thunder's Gorr The God Butcher Was Almost Teased In Moon Knight
The constantly switching release dates for Marvel TV series and films — from Covid issues and production delays — have caused some continuity issues for the MCU. It was bound to happen. There are so many moving parts this far into a continuing story where everything hinges on everything else. You can mention something in a show, and if the film it references isn't out yet, that could set off a critique storm on social media. After scanning "WandaVision" for every clue (I swear to you, I believe with all my heart that Mephisto was in the script at some point), there is an entire industry built around looking for such things. Not that there wasn't before, but I think studios are far more conscious of it right now. Writers for the Disney+ shows and films are in a rough position. What they can and can't refer to is all over the place because of delays and changes to scripts they don't have anything to do with.
According to an interview with "Moon Knight" head writer and executive producer Jeremy Slater did with The Direct, we could have gotten a reference to Gorr the God Butcher in the series. Gorr is a character that we'll see portrayed by Christian Bale in the upcoming film "Thor: Love and Thunder." In a nutshell, this Marvel character had a happy life with his family until they died, and the gods didn't save them. Gorr had decided to kill all the gods in revenge, and as we see in the trailer for "Love and Thunder," (in a scene ripped straight from the pages of the comics), he's already taken out Falligar the Behemoth. He's probably gunning for Zeus (Russell Crowe) as well.
When Gods tremble
If you've watched "Moon Knight," you know that we've been introduced to quite a number of Egyptian deities, including Hathor, Ammit, Taweret, and of course, Khonshu. It would have been a perfect place to introduce, or mention, Gorr. Slater says that because they didn't know when "Moon Knight" would debut, things were put in that had to be taken out. "Thor" didn't have a release date while they were working on the series either, but they all assumed it would be out before "Moon Knight." Slater said:
"So there were different versions of the script where the Gods would sort of talk about, 'This thing with Gorr the God Butcher just happened, and now we've got this new problem.' And then there were other versions of the script where they sort of talked about, 'We're hearing rumors [that] Gods are dying, this is not the right time to get involved.' Like we tried to have our cake and eat it too."
I cannot imagine how difficult it is to be in a writers' room for a series that depends on what's out before it, having to drop breadcrumbs for everything after it ... and worry about shifting release dates. I don't think there's another franchise out there that has had to deal with anything like this. I'm the same as the rest of you; I scan shows for Easter eggs like crazy. I'm also pretty forgiving about mistakes because heck, no one could keep all of that in their heads at once, and if things start shifting, and you have a plot point that relies on something you're not allowed to talk about, well, that sounds exhausting. Not that the Gorr things that Slater is speaking of would really have messed with things that terribly. It's just that I have a lot of compassion for the Marvel writers right now.
"Thor: Love and Thunder" will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.