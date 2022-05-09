Thor: Love And Thunder's Gorr The God Butcher Was Almost Teased In Moon Knight

The constantly switching release dates for Marvel TV series and films — from Covid issues and production delays — have caused some continuity issues for the MCU. It was bound to happen. There are so many moving parts this far into a continuing story where everything hinges on everything else. You can mention something in a show, and if the film it references isn't out yet, that could set off a critique storm on social media. After scanning "WandaVision" for every clue (I swear to you, I believe with all my heart that Mephisto was in the script at some point), there is an entire industry built around looking for such things. Not that there wasn't before, but I think studios are far more conscious of it right now. Writers for the Disney+ shows and films are in a rough position. What they can and can't refer to is all over the place because of delays and changes to scripts they don't have anything to do with.

According to an interview with "Moon Knight" head writer and executive producer Jeremy Slater did with The Direct, we could have gotten a reference to Gorr the God Butcher in the series. Gorr is a character that we'll see portrayed by Christian Bale in the upcoming film "Thor: Love and Thunder." In a nutshell, this Marvel character had a happy life with his family until they died, and the gods didn't save them. Gorr had decided to kill all the gods in revenge, and as we see in the trailer for "Love and Thunder," (in a scene ripped straight from the pages of the comics), he's already taken out Falligar the Behemoth. He's probably gunning for Zeus (Russell Crowe) as well.