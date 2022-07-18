How To Watch Rob Zombie's The Munsters At Home

In the endless string of intellectual property being mined for all its worth, cult horror filmmaker and musician Rob Zombie has decided to put away his usual griminess in order to revive the 1960s television sitcom "The Munsters." Though the film does play with the iconography of the horror genre, "The Munsters" is a straight-up comedy, marking quite the tonal change for the guy who made "House of 1,000 Corpses" and "Lords of Salem." The film still brings in plenty of his usual collaborators, such as actors Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck, and Richard Brake, but they will get to flex parts of their lighter side Zombie's pictures rarely let them utilize.

"The Munsters" still has plenty of fans out there thanks to the wonderful world of television reruns, and I imagine they are all gearing up to see this new take on the show. However, the trailer does make the film look like it was for about ten bucks and a couple dimes, but perhaps that low budget quality could aid in injecting some genuine charm into the picture. If you just cannot wait to get your eyes on "The Munsters," you will not have to wait too much longer. Plus, it will be pretty easy to access