Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Trailer: It's Time For Allison To Finish This

"You tried to kill your husband and it was a bust," Patty says. Look, Patty is almost always right, but she's really hit the money on this one. Kevin is being hailed as a hero for shooting his hitman (who is currently in a coma and definitely going to wake up and sing like a canary) and decides to run for public office, which means if Allison wants to escape this marriage, she has to get the heck out of Worcester, and fast.

There are shots of Allison and Patty keeping Neil tied up in a basement, only for us to later see him with a shaved head and serving time in jail. Are they setting up Neil to take the fall? Is this lovable buffoon going to turn into this season's big bad? At one point Allison attempts to Google "how to fake your own death" before being blocked by the Worcester Public Library search controls, and we later see her falling into a freshly dug grave in a cemetery. It looks like if Kevin McRoberts can't die, Allison McRoberts is going to kill her old life, and her old identity.

The final season drops on August 22, 2022. The show will follow a similar release format to the first season with episodes debuting on the AMC+ streaming service and following a subsequent play on AMC's cable network.