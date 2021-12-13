Kevin Can F**k Himself Creator Valerie Armstrong On Getting Real About Miserable Sitcom Wives [Interview]

I really enjoyed the first season of "Kevin Can F**k Himself." Tell me about the origins of the project and what drew you to create it?

I got the idea for it going on four and a half years ago now, around summer of 2017. I was an assistant, no one was asking me to write anything [...] so this really was for myself. I was listening to this podcast where these two women comedians ... and I reference this a lot, they were talking about pilot season. Every year they're told, "this one's different, they want a really funny woman to play the wife this time. She gets jokes.' They get to the audition, and they get nothing! All of their lines are bad, like 'what do you mean?' and the guys get all the jokes! And I thought 'Jesus! That sucks!' These are women that I'm dying to write for, and they had to audition for these things and then they didn't get them. That's so stupid! ...The format switch just kind of popped into my head there, [where this] wife left her somewhat funny, less attractive husband in this brightly lit living room and this audience laughter, then she runs into the kitchen and its dark and quiet we're like ... this woman is miserable! It's not that we're in a different world, its not that we're in her head, she's the same person we're just looking at her more closely, focusing on her for once. I [thought] 'is that just a scene? Can that be a whole show? [And then I worked on figuring out] what would make me want to stay in that world for years to come.

It's clearly inspired somewhat by Kevin James-style sitcoms, though he's been a great sport about it. How did that get folded in?

Wel l... it had been a really long time, nobody was reading it, I couldn't get them to read it. I was in that phase of my career where I wanted to title things in a way that made me laugh. I just wanted to look at the document and not cringe with imposter syndrome, so all of my working documents I'd find a way to make me laugh. I had a working script for a long time that was called "Imposter Syndrome." This title always made me laugh. I mean it was written around the time that Donna was killed off on "Kevin Can Wait," I was like 'ugh, Kevin can f*** himself.' As time went on I certainly kept that title around because of that, because that was still in my mind. That show's been off the air in so long, but what stuck with me about it is that it does encapsulate the show very well. It obviously never had a [direct] connection to "Kevin Can Wait" ... but it's inspired by that style of comedy. I mean, I loved watching "The King of Queens," I loved it. That's what I was watching! And I still look up the best of Kevin James and "The King of Queens" and they still make me laugh. And I sort of hate myself for it, but I have such a reverence for sitcoms in general. Throughout this entire time working on the show I will always be watching a sitcom as I'm falling asleep or in my spare time, a really great one, just to remind myself that they can be so funny ... it's a tightrope walk, they're incredibly hard to make and make well, and I think that we do our best to make the best one that we can while also highlighting that they can be oppressive.

Can you talk a little more about the idea to shift from the multi-cam world to the darker single cam one?

That's that very first idea of using formats ... I knew that if I wanted to get into what her life was actually like, it would be kind of dark because that's the reality of being that woman. You see posters of comedies like this and you think "really? Why her with him?" And this is the kind of person that gets stuck there. This is the kind of person whose psychology leads her to believe that man is the answer to her problems, but to me ... it's a bit of a dark hell. And the idea of mixing traditional style like that, I mean it also [adds so much to the] metaphor that I thought "is there anything about this that speaks to something larger than just a visual device?" and I thought there are so many things to play with in highlighting the difference between formats. To me the multi-cam is Kevin's benefit of a doubt, so he gets to just have a sort of studio audience following him around ... he's considered a boy at 35, he gets away with so much. None of the jokes that we have to tell are beyond the pale for what would happen in an actual multi-cam. They're exactly what would happen in a multi-cam. The only reason they seem darker is because you know that there are real people behind these things, and that's the difference between the formats.