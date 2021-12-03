Mary Hollis Inboden On Bringing Reality Into The Multi-Cam Sitcom With Kevin Can F*** Himself [Interview]

Absolutely. It's interesting because with Allison, behind the scenes we've seen 10 years of these microaggressions and regular aggressions, but Patty's journey is more complex because she goes through a real evolution in the first season. Could you tell me about her journey?

I'd love to. Allison so singular minded, and the joy of the show, the sort of bliss of it, is when she figures out [...] that she's got a solution to a problem, and that is to kill her husband. We love that part. But for Patty ... our show centers around this multi-cam sitcom world, and in Kevin's universe Patty is seemingly one-of-the-boys when it starts. She goes along with Kevin because, honestly, it's something to do, it's a gang to hang out with, and who would ever be a combatant to Kevin? Who would ever shake his tree?

I think Patty's journey throughout the first season is one that's so exciting, because she is more than meets the eye. So often that happens with female characters in sitcoms, we become tropes. You know, you've got the "nagging wife" or the "brash wife," and you've got the either very silly and sort of crazy next door neighbor, friend character, or [you have] the bitchy next door neighbor or friend character. I was so excited to lean into that trope to help bust it open [and see] what it informs in the sitcom, and what it informs is a woman who maybe comes across as bitchy or as tomboyish because she's struggling with her own sexuality and hasn't quite faced that yet because it's embarrassing to be a certain age and not have, you know, sort of come to the truth about yourself. But I also think that she has got this toughness, because if you really look at Patty, she's had to keep her older brother alive their entire lives, she is strapped with that responsibility.

I think that is so powerful about Patty and it really gives her so much more strength than what we get to explore in Kevin's universe. So when we're in the multi-cam world, you would never guess that Patty might perhaps like women, or that she's just kind of a tough girl, you know, quote-unquote, and she also is seemingly sort of bitchy and miserable. She attacks Allison because she thinks Allison's pitiful. When they come out in the broad daylight in the single-cam, there they're both so much more than that. I think once they find each other, they understand that they can sort of live their lives the way they want to with the help of this friendship, and sort of busting some codes, you know?

I think that's such a lovely part of it. And the characters evolved so much, which is rare for female characters in sitcoms of that vein.

Yeah, and the evolution of Patty is ... she really does get to open up. Allison is singular, and Patti is exploring, you know, she's like "I'm this person, and I'm this person." That's such a treat to play, especially when you're strapped in one land where you're just this sort of sardonic "bitchy neighbor."