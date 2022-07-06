Death Note Reboot Series: Everything We Know So Far

Of course, this is not the first time that "Death Note" has been adapted to live-action. Five films and one television series have been released in Japan, while the United States infamously tried its hand at Americanizing the franchise in 2017. Did you know there's also a stage musical based on the franchise? Well, if you didn't before, now you do.

The thing is, whether these adaptations are actually good are still up for debate. It's pretty fair to say that the American film, despite having arguably the greatest Ryuk casting of all the adaptations, was a big let-down for hardcore fans and casual viewers alike. However, the numerous Japanese adaptations have also varied in quality, which have made fans wonder whether "Death Note" can ever be faithfully and entertainingly adapted to live-action.

The good news is that they'll have plenty of time to figure this one out, as there's no clear sign of when the series will move forward. That being said, given the pedigree of the Duffers and their new Upside Down Pictures company, one can hope that this upcoming reboot can finally showcase the world of the Shinigami realm and the almighty Kira to its full potential.