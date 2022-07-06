Thor: Love And Thunder Director Taika Waititi Spaced On Natalie Portman's Role In The Star Wars Prequels

"Thor: Love and Thunder" serves as an interesting "Star Wars" union of sorts, marrying the past with the future of the franchise. Natalie Portman is starring in the film, returning as Jane Foster to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since "Thor: The Dark World" while taking up the mantle as the Mighty Thor. And, as fans will surely remember, she played Padme Amidala in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy. Meanwhile, director Taika Waititi, who is also reprising his role as Korg, is currently writing a new movie set within a galaxy far, far away that he intends to direct. Not to mention that Waititi also starred as IG-11 in "The Mandalorian" in addition to directing several episodes of that series.

Even though the two share a bit of a connection, having both had big roles to play in two of the biggest franchises on the planet, it may have slipped Waititi's mind that Portman was one of the major characters in the "Star Wars" prequels. Whoops.