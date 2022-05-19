Every Single Line Of Dialogue In Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones Had To Be Added In ADR

The press conference for the upcoming Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" happened this morning, and we learned things not only about the series, but about the actors' past with "Star Wars" films. Ewan McGregor who played Obi-Wan in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, talked about what it was like working with the cutting edge technology of the time, and some of the big problems with it. "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" came out back in 2002 — two decades ago. Think about what CGI looked like back then. The tech was very cool, but definitely not what it is today.

McGregor said that shooting the prequels was his first experience with digital cameras, and the technology was much more primitive back then. He called the cameras they used "dinosaurs."

"They were cutting edge technology, but compared to what we ... they had huge umbilical cords coming out the back of the cameras, and you couldn't change the lenses. Or, they could change the lenses but it would take like, half an hour. So everything was just shot on a zoom lens."

He said that George Lucas was pioneering that technology, and "sound and image, and he was pioneering the cameras and the visual effects, and so, of course he was wanting to utilize it as much as he could." Of course, the cameras led to an even bigger problem — sound.