See How They Run Trailer: Sam Rockwell And Saoirse Ronan Have A Murder Mystery To Solve

The "See How They How" trailer does a nice job of highlighting the dynamic between Sam Rockwell's cautious Inspector Stoppard and Saoirse Ronan's Constable Stalker, whose overzealous manner leads to an amusing running joke where she proclaims they've solved the case every time someone with a motive for killing Mr. Köpernick is uncovered. For as versatile as the talented youngster Ronan has already proven herself to be, this looks like the all-too-rare occasion where the "Atonement" and "Lady Bird" star gets to really use her comedic chops. So far, she seems to be relishing the opportunity to prove her mettle, much like her on-screen counterpart.

On the opposite side of the camera, "See How They Run" has Tom George ("This Country") directing from a script by "Flaked" co-creator Mark Chappell, with frequent Guy Ritchie composer Daniel Pemberton ("The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword") providing the jaunty score. With recent Searchlight Pictures films like "Fire Island" and "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" having gone straight to streaming on Hulu, it's refreshing to see "See How They Run" appears to be heading to theaters first, giving audiences a chance to check out what looks to be a jolly good time on the big screen if they so choose.

"See How They Run" arrives on September 30, 2022. Its official synopsis reads: