Superhero Bits: The Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date, Thor's Future In The MCU & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
Kevin Feige weighs in on the future of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
-
The origin story behind one of Blade's most famous lines.
-
"Harley Quinn" season 3 is coming very soon.
-
Highlights from the "Thor: Love and Thunder" red carpet.
-
All that and more!
What If...? Miles Morales Became Thor writer apologizes for book following backlash
Published earlier this month, "What If...? Miles Morales" #4 sees the character becoming Thor in an alternate reality within the Marvel Comics universe. A great premise, but one that did not go over so well. The book has been called out for racial stereotypes, amongst other things. Writer Yehudi Mercado (per Bleeding Cool) has responded to the backlash with the following statement:
"I've taken the last few days to step back and listen, and I acknowledge your criticism for my recent issue of What If... Miles Morales was Thor. While I've lived a different experience through my own Jewish and Mexican background, I still know inauthenticity hurts, and I'm sorry this failed on that front. I've appreciated hearing and learning from my Black and Puerto Rican comics peers and hope to use this moment to help promote better authenticity. I'm also going to donate what Marvel paid me to the Brooklyn Book Bodega, which works to build literacy and get more books to kids in NYC."
Come what may in the future, this story did not pan out as planned for Marvel or Mercado.
Detective Comics gets a brand new logo from Darran Robinson
I can’t believe I’m saying this…I just redesigned the Detective Comics…logo, trade dress, everything!!! I truly hope you all like it! I’m very proud of it! From 1062 onwards! Can’t wait! #detectivecomics #logo #logodesign #graphicdesign #designer #comicdesigner #dccomics pic.twitter.com/ZIqd1P2wH9— Darran Robinson (@DarranMRobinson) June 22, 2022
"Detective Comics" is one of the most important books in the history of the medium. Not only is it the origin of the name DC Comics (that's what the "DC" stands for), the title is where Batman made his debut, and it has run for well over 1,000 issues and counting. Now, the book will get a new look in the form of a brand new logo courtesy of artist Darran Robinson, as we can see above. Robinson's enthusiasm feels infectious here, and he has made a little imprint on comic book history that will begin when "Detective Comics" #1062 hits shelves on July 26.
Wesley Snipes came up with one of Blade's most famous lines himself
"Blade" was Marvel's first certifiable hit at the box office and, nearly 25 years later, that is no small thing considering what has happened in the years since. The movie birthed a pretty famous line that the internet has really latched onto, which is uttered by Wesley Snipes towards the end of the film: "Some motherf*****s are always trying to ice skate uphill." So, where did that come from? In a new chat with Comicbook.com, Snipes revealed it all came from him during a dinner that centered on cream cheese chicken. Yes, really.
"That happened at my dinner table. We were having a script read and I remember one of the other producers, and the writer David Goyer. They were all sitting at my dinner table, eating some wonderful, fantastic cream cheese based chicken, something out in Louisiana. That was so good, it would make you want to lick underneath your fingernails, and we were doing the read. We were thinking of things that would work, things that make sense. It was one of those inspirations. It just came out. Yeah. So it's originally mine, originally, over dinner table and sour cream chicken. Sour chicken could be a hell of an influencer, be a hell of a inspiration."
So there we have it. Will the upcoming "Blade" reboot offer the world a new classic phrase for the next generation? Time will tell.
Check out these highlights from the Thor: Love and Thunder red carpet
"Thor: Love and Thunder" recently held its world premiere and, while full reviews haven't dropped yet, the early buzz coming out of the screening points to another win for director Taika Waititi and the MCU. For the vast majority of us who couldn't actually be there ourselves, Marvel has collected some highlights from the red carpet, including interviews with Chris Hemsworth and other members of the cast. But if you'd like to dive deeper, a ton of interview clips have been uploaded to Marvel's YouTube channel and you can check out them all out by clicking here. "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters on July 8.
Kevin Feige would like to see Chris Hemsworth make more Thor movies, please
Speaking of Thor, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently addressed the potential future of Chris Hemsworth in the role. Things have been left a bit nebulous in that regard; the actor has been playing the part for over a decade at this point and he may have other things in mind. Be that as it may, in speaking with Total Film recently (via GamesRadar), Feige made it clear Marvel would continue to welcome Hemsworth with open arms for "Thor 5" and beyond.
"I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot. And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a major acting talent, I would be excited to see how he keeps evolving this complex character."
I suppose we'll have to wait and see how "Love and Thunder" does at the box office and whether or not that's enough to talk Hemsworth into another go-around.
Meet Diego Luna's Chip from DC League of Super-Pets
The folks at Warner Bros. and DC have released a brand new featurette for the upcoming "DC League of Super-Pets." The animated feature, as the name implies, is going to focus on the super-powered pets of the DC universe, led by Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog. The video above introduces us to another character along for the ride in the form of Chip, a squirrel voiced by "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" star Diego Luna. He is a very paranoid creature who has electric powers that are difficult to control. Luna, as always, has a real charm in discussing the character. You can check out the full video for yourself above. "DC League of Super-Pets" hits theaters on July 29, 2022.
Harley Quinn season 3 arrives in July, plan accordingly
Heads up, "Harley Quinn" fans: it has been confirmed that the fan-favorite animated series is finally returning next month. While no specific release date has been shared, HBO Max (per Comic Book Resources) has revealed that season 3 of the show is set to debut sometime in July. Previously, it had only been revealed that we were going to get more of the DC series this summer but this gives us a far more specific target to aim for. One imagines it will end up being a little later next month given that we've yet to see much by way of official marketing up to this point. To that end, we'd expect to see a trailer sooner rather than later with the release mere weeks away, so be sure to keep your eyes open on that front.
Thor: Love and Thunder Deluxe Version figure from Hot Toys
Lastly, the folks at Hot Toys have unveiled a brand new figure from "Thor: Love and Thunder" that captures the likeness of the God of Thunder himself in deluxe fashion. The Deluxe Version of the 1/6 scale figure (above) features the new gold and blue costume from the film in all of its glory, and it even has an LED light-up function to help capture that thundery goodness that we associate with the Marvel hero. Unfortunately, those interested in grabbing one will have to wait a while as it's not expected to arrive until Q4 of 2023, or the first quarter of 2024. Full details can be found by clicking here.