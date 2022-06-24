Superhero Bits: The Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date, Thor's Future In The MCU & More

"Blade" was Marvel's first certifiable hit at the box office and, nearly 25 years later, that is no small thing considering what has happened in the years since. The movie birthed a pretty famous line that the internet has really latched onto, which is uttered by Wesley Snipes towards the end of the film: "Some motherf*****s are always trying to ice skate uphill." So, where did that come from? In a new chat with Comicbook.com, Snipes revealed it all came from him during a dinner that centered on cream cheese chicken. Yes, really.

"That happened at my dinner table. We were having a script read and I remember one of the other producers, and the writer David Goyer. They were all sitting at my dinner table, eating some wonderful, fantastic cream cheese based chicken, something out in Louisiana. That was so good, it would make you want to lick underneath your fingernails, and we were doing the read. We were thinking of things that would work, things that make sense. It was one of those inspirations. It just came out. Yeah. So it's originally mine, originally, over dinner table and sour cream chicken. Sour chicken could be a hell of an influencer, be a hell of a inspiration."

So there we have it. Will the upcoming "Blade" reboot offer the world a new classic phrase for the next generation? Time will tell.