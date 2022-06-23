Michael Rooker Is Reuniting With His Henry: Portrait Of A Serial Killer Director For A New Movie

Film fans, let's face it, we are in a certifiable drought of films that are unafraid to be as extreme, graphic, twisted, and f***** up as the world around us. Just when we had given up on the possibility of ever seeing a movie again that would emotionally scar us beyond recognition and yet send us out into the world to try and chase that high once more, a hero has emerged. After almost four decades, "Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer" director John McNaughton is reuniting with "Henry" star Michael Rooker for a new vigilante film called "Road Rage." Had McNaughton not trusted Rooker to be the one to bring his vision loosely based on the crimes of Henry Lee Lucas to life, we might have missed out on the brilliance of Rooker altogether.

"Road Rage" has been described as being inspired by both "Dexter" and the vengeance/avenger films of the 1970s, highlighting a serial killer who seeks out the absolute worst of the worst, those who he believes deserve to die, and playing judge, jury, and literal executioner. The film is being produced by Tim Pernell through his Process Media banner. "With 'Road Rage,'" Perell told Deadline, "John McNaughton and Michael Rooker aim once again to create a transgressive and shocking film that will exist at the cutting edge of art and genre. As 'Henry' was ahead of its time, so 'Road Rage' will be ahead of this time; both a disturbing and exhilarating reflection of contemporary American culture."