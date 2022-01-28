Cult Classic Henry: Portrait Of A Serial Killer Is Getting A Loaded 4K Release

The 1986 cult horror classic "Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer" is a raw, rough interpretation of the real-life serial killers Henry Lee Lucas and Otis Toole. Co-written and directed by John McNaughton, the film is a gritty, gory look at two men who carry out sadistic murders and videotape them. The film is notorious for its intense violence, and was given an X rating (comparable to a modern NC-17) upon its release. Michael Rooker ("Guardians of the Galaxy") and Tom Towles ("House of 1000 Corpses") play Lucas and Toole, respectively, imbuing them with a kind of menace that's hard to put into words.

The fine folks at Arrow Video are putting out a new 4K HD Limited Edition box set, loaded with special features for the discerning horror fan. While this is a U.K.-only release, there's good news: 4K discs are always region-free, so viewers in other parts of the world will be able to watch without needing a special player. If you can play 4K, you can watch this baby.