Which Characters Are Most Likely To Die In Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2?

"Stranger Things" is the biggest show on TV right now, and in the grand tradition of small-screen spectacle storytelling, it's probably about due to kill some characters off. Past seasons' home stretches have given bloody and dramatic send-offs to Matthew Modine's Dr. Brenner (although he didn't stay dead), Dacre Montgomery's Billy, Sean Astin's Bob, and David Harbour's Hopper (although, again, he's actually alive).

With only two episodes left of the season, viewers are entering full Death Watch 2022 mode and nobody seems to be safe. Though star Millie Bobby Brown recently joked that the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, are "sensitive Sallies who don't want to kill anybody off," there seem to be at least a few deaths on the horizon. Brown's co-star Noah Schnapp recently went on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," where he promised that there will be "some deaths coming" in the season's final episodes.

So who's most likely to kick the bucket by the end of the Netflix show's penultimate season? Let's investigate, starting with the most likely candidates.