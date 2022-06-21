Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Trailer: Hawkins Gears Up For The Final Fight

The wait is almost over. After getting split up into two volumes, the second part of the fourth season of "Stranger Things" is coming soon, and we've got our most detailed look yet at the chaos that's about to ensue. Considering the fact that the final two episodes run for a nearly four combined hours, there is a lot of stuff this trailer is leaving out that nobody is probably prepared for.

The trailer gives us a good amount of footage showcasing where all our favorite characters currently stand. El (Millie Bobby Brown) is reeling from the revelations about her past with Vecna/One/Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower). Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gellman) have reunited with Hopper (David Harbour) to take down interdimensional monsters in Russia. Will, Mike, Jonathan, and Argyle are racing to Nevada to save El. Finally, everyone still in Hawkins are gearing up to destroy Vecna before he causes even more death and destruction.

Ready to experience it for yourself? Check out the newly-released trailer below: