Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Trailer: Hawkins Gears Up For The Final Fight
The wait is almost over. After getting split up into two volumes, the second part of the fourth season of "Stranger Things" is coming soon, and we've got our most detailed look yet at the chaos that's about to ensue. Considering the fact that the final two episodes run for a nearly four combined hours, there is a lot of stuff this trailer is leaving out that nobody is probably prepared for.
The trailer gives us a good amount of footage showcasing where all our favorite characters currently stand. El (Millie Bobby Brown) is reeling from the revelations about her past with Vecna/One/Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower). Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gellman) have reunited with Hopper (David Harbour) to take down interdimensional monsters in Russia. Will, Mike, Jonathan, and Argyle are racing to Nevada to save El. Finally, everyone still in Hawkins are gearing up to destroy Vecna before he causes even more death and destruction.
Ready to experience it for yourself? Check out the newly-released trailer below:
Hawkins will fall
There are a few things that we already knew about Volume 2 even without seeing the new trailer. For starters, Vecna will continue to be the season's big bad, guaranteeing another haunting performance by Campbell-Bower. We also have a good idea of what will happen to Nancy (Natalia Dyer) after the cliffhanger ending of episode 7 — while it ended with her under Vecna's curse, she has been seen alive and somewhat well in both the new trailer and recently-released promotional images. Perhaps Toto will play a role in rescuing her?
While it's likely that Nancy will live to see at least one other day, other characters might not be so lucky. Here is what the Duffer Brothers recently said about where we'll be left after episode 9 wraps up:
"Volume 2 really takes what we did in Volume 1 and ramps everything up. Usually, at the end of a season, we tie things up with a nice bow, before a little tease that says, 'Hold on, something is unraveling.' As we move into season 5, we don't have to do that. There won't be a reset from where we finish this season."
Gulp. Given the intensity of this trailer, it looks like anyone could be joining the dead ranks of Barb or Bob from previous seasons. However, we won't know for sure until July 1, when the final two episodes of "Stranger Things'" fourth season are released on Netflix.