Even Millie Bobby Brown Thinks The Stranger Things 4 Cast Is Too Big

If there's one thing the marketing for "Stranger Things" season 4 has been keen to impress upon viewers, it's that this is by far the Netflix series' biggest outing yet. That's particularly the case when it comes to the cast, which has only grown by leaps and bounds since the Duffer brothers' show got its humble start back in the summer of 2016.

With mild spoilers steadily pouring in thanks to reviews dropping and, of all things, board game tie-ins, it's becoming clearer how the many, many new additions fit into the greater puzzle that is "Stranger Things" season 4. In his own review, /Film's Chris Evangelista noted the ways this affects the storytelling on the show:

There's a breathlessness to the pacing as the season jumps around to various places and various groups of characters, all of whom are connected in one way or another.

Sounds like "Game of Thrones," no? HBO's fantasy juggernaut was similarly (in)famous for hopping relentlessly from one batch of characters to another early on during its run, at least until the War of the Five Kings took its toll on the population and Daenerys Targaryen made her way to Westeros. "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown, whose character Eleven came perilously close to dying herself back in season 1, feels it's high-time the show emulated that example, especially on the heels of Jim Hopper's (David Harbour) not-at-all-convincing fake-out death at the end of season 3.

As Brown told The Wrap (via IndieWire):