Stranger Things 4 Final Trailer: The Hellfire Club Is Ready To Fight (Again)

The new "Stranger Things" trailer repurposes a lot of footage from the previous full-length trailer, which gave us a glimpse into various narrative threads that the show might will unfurl. There's a new monster to watch out for, who has been dubbed Vecna, and while he does not make an appearance in the trailer, the gang seems to be gearing up to fight him, along with the over evils that plague Hawkins.

Don't forget, the gang is separated between Hawkins and Lenora Hills. We see part of the group snooping inside the creepy Creel House. Meanwhile, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) seem to be making a getaway in a pizza van, fleeing from someone (or something), along with the new character Argyle (Eduardo Franco). There are also glimpses of a red, shadowy realm, which could very well be the Upside Down, but it's a new area that we haven't seen before.

Per the executive producing Duffer Brothers, season 4 of "Stranger Things" will have more of a horror vibe, which is pretty evident from the teaser trailers released so far. Things do seem Lovecraftian to a degree, be it in the form of Vecna's creature design or the general aura of the Upside Down. The inclusion of horror icon Robert Englund in the cast might also hint at a "Nightmare on Elm Street" vibe. While the exact tint and extent of horror influences in "Stranger Things" season 4 remains to be seen, the promotional material so far hints towards a grander, more action-packed installment in comparison to the previous seasons.

"Stranger Things" season 4 will see Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke reprise their roles. Apart from Englund and Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower and Joseph Quinn have also joined this season.

Volume 1 of "Stranger Things" season 4, comprised of seven episodes, will be available for streaming on Netflix on May 27, 2022. Volume 2 of the season, featuring two super-sized episodes, will hit the streaming platform on July 1, 2022.