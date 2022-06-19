My Hero Academia Season 6 Trailer: Prepare For The Paranormal Liberation War

"My Hero Academia" has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming sixth season, which is due to arrive on the Crunchyroll streaming service this fall. The anime series based on the long-running manga by Kōhei Horikoshi is bracing for all-out war in season 6, as it prepares to bring viewers an adaptation of the "Paranormal Liberation War" story arc.

Produced by Bones, the animation studio behind Netflix's "Super Crooks" and "Godzilla Singular Point," "My Hero Academia" is set in a world where superpowers are the norm, wielded as "Quirks" by heroes and villains alike. The series centers on the green-haired Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, voiced by Daiki Yamashita in Japanese and Justin Briner in English. At the beginning of the series, Izuki is Quirkless, but after being taken under the wing of the legendary All Might, he inherits powers and eventually find himself coming into conflict with the villainous Tomura Shigaraki, voiced by Koki Uchiyama in Japanese and Eric Vale in English.

Speaking of languages, the "My Hero Academia" season 6 trailer is in Japanese, but if you hit the "CC" (Closed Captions) button on the embedded YouTube player, you can see it with English subtitles. Check it out, below.