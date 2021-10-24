Super Crooks Trailer: The Mark Millar Comic Becomes A Netflix Anime

"Having a superpower doesn't necessarily make you a superhero." That's the premise behind "Super Crooks," a new Netflix animated series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Mark Millar and Leinil Yu.

The live-action TV adaptation of Millar and Frank Quitely's comic "Jupiter's Legacy" may have faced impromptu cancelation early this summer, but Netflix is still in the market for more Millar — and more anime. "Super Crooks" is the latest Millar property to leap from page to screen, and it's got Bones, the Japanese animation studio that brought you "Cowboy Bebop: The Movie" and "Godzilla Singular Point," behind it.

"Super Crooks" is directed by Motonobu Hori and written and story edited by Dai Sato, with Yu himself supervising the character designs by Takashi Mitani. Its story will unfold over the course of thirteen 30-minute episodes, and it's set to premiere on the streaming service late next month. In the meantime, Netflix has released a trailer to whet your appetite.

Check out the trailer for "Super Crooks" below.