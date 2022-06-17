Snowpiercer Will Come To A Stop After Season 4 On TNT

It's the end of the line for "Snowpiercer," the TNT original series based on the Bong Joon-ho film and the graphic novel "Le Transperceneige" by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette. The upcoming fourth season of the show, starring Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, and Sean Bean, will be its last.

It seems like only yesterday that "Snowpiercer" premiered on TNT after numerous delays and showrunner changes. The post-apocalyptic sci-fi series, which follows the class struggles aboard a train with a perpetual motion engine, was in development as far back as 2015, the year after Bong's film saw its stateside release and two years after it made its world premiere in South Korea. When this new long-form version of "Snowpiercer" finally arrived on U.S. television at the outset of the pandemic in May 2020, its dystopian premise seemed less like science fiction and more like a frozen-over hyper-reality mirroring our own frayed capitalist society.

"Snowpiercer" aired its 10-episode third season from January to March of this year, and that's the same bracket when it aired its second season in 2021. Viewers still have the fourth and final season, currently in production, to look forward to in 2023, but a network spokesperson told Deadline: