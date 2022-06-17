Lightyear's Animators Had To Do Some Acting Of Their Own

As Pixar's latest film, "Lightyear," marks the studio's long-delayed return to theaters (not without some controversy, mind you), the origin story for "the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on" has left viewers abuzz (sorry) with all sorts of intriguing questions. Does it somehow remove that really fun "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" series from canon? Will Taika Waititi ever figure out what's actually going on in his scenes of the movie? Why didn't they make the entire movie about Sox the robot cat?

Aside from the marketing hook that (tangentially) connects "Lightyear" to the "Toy Story" movies, perhaps one of the biggest drawing points for the film has to do with its stunning animation. In an interview with ScreenRant, director of photography Jeremy Lasky addressed the notion that the techniques for animation versus live-action are completely disparate. While it's far more similar in some ways than viewers may expect, he explains how disparate it can be as well — particularly when it comes to the animators engaging in some acting of their own:

"The other big difference, from a staging point of view, is that on a set, normally the director and the actors are blocking out that scene. The actors are talking about where their character is going to be, how this is going to work. Our actors are animators, right? I mean, yes, Chris Evans is Buzz Lightyear, but he's not actually walking around and performing. He's providing the voice and the inspiration before anything else is done. So, my team are responsible for each sequence, figuring out, 'Well, what is the staging of the scene? Where are we going to be in the room? Or in space? Or how does this fight play out between these two characters I won't name,' for example."