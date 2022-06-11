Marvel And DC's New 2022 Hallmark Christmas Ornaments Feature The Batman, Black Panther, Thor & More
If you're a fan of Marvel or DC Comics, Hallmark has a new collection of ornaments from your favorite superhero movies and comic books to get you in the holiday spirit. Along with a handful of new ornaments from the films of Marvel Studios, such as "Thor: Love & Thunder" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," there's also a pair of decorations from "The Batman" and a certain canine superhero from "DC's League of Super-Pets."
Check out all the new 2022 Marvel and DC Comics ornaments from Hallmark below.
Jingle bells, Batman smells
Batman is probably the only superhero with such deep ties to Christmas. That parody "Jingle Bells" proclaiming that the Dark Knight smells and that the Boy Wonder somehow produced an egg is something almost every kid learns in school. It's an unfortunate song for the Caped Crusader, considering his Batmobile loses a wheel and the Joker makes an escape, but you won't have to worry about any of that with Hallmark's new ornaments from "The Batman."
First up, you can have Robert Pattinson hanging around your tree decked out in the new Batman suit. Personally, I wish there was also a brooding, emo Bruce Wayne ornament to go along with it, but I digress.
For my money, the better ornament is the new Batmobile. There have been a handful of ornaments bringing various versions of the Dark Knight's signature ride to Christmas trees, from the 1966 hot rod in the classic "Batman" TV series to the blue neon glow of the "Batman Forever" ride and more. It's a shame this ornament doesn't have a glowing interior to replicate the beastly engine of the superhero's muscle car, but it still looks pretty cool.
Batman and The Batmobile each cost $19.99 and they'll be released on July 9, 2022.
Wakanda Forever and the Multiverse of Madness
Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is celebrating the release of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" with an ornament of the titular mystical superhero ready for a magical battle. Honestly, I wish this ornament put him in a pose with light-up Tao Mandalas (his orange, glowing shields), but I suppose we'll take what we can get. What I would have preferred was an ornament featuring the zombie version of Doctor Strange with that twisted cloak featuring the souls of the damned. But that's probably not the best imagery for a Christmas ornament. Then again, Hallmark has made "Alien" and "Predator" ornaments, so why not?
Hallmark is also giving "Black Panther" another ornament, though it's not inspired by the upcoming sequel slated to hit theaters in November. Instead, it puts the superhero in his signature "Wakanda Forever" pose. Since Chadwick Boseman is unfortunately no longer with us, this is a nice little tribute to the late actor.
Doctor Strange costs $19.99 while Black Panther is $17.99, and both will be released on October 8, 2022.
Asgardians of the Galaxy
Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy will soon be spending some time together in "Thor: Love & Thunder," but they can spend even more time together in your Christmas tree. Hallmark has a new ornament inspired by the upcoming animated series "I Am Groot." It's just little Groot looking cute as hell. Though the series is animated, it will feature a photorealistic style, which is why this ornament doesn't look like a cartoon.
Meanwhile, you'll also have part of Groot in this new ornament inspired by "Thor: Love & Thunder." It's the God of Thunder is his new suit, complete with Stormbreaker, which features Groot's arm as the handle. There better be a new ornament featuring Jane Foster as Mighty Thor with those big arms.
Thor arrives on July 9, 2022, and Groot will come later on October 8, 2022. Both cost $17.99.
Spider-Man swings into the season
Sadly, we're not getting any "Spider-Man: No Way Home ornaments from Hallmark this year, but the webslinger will still be celebrated with two different iterations from Marvel Comics.
First up, Miles Morales is getting his own ornament with the black and red Spidey suit. It's not the more stylized version from "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," but it'll still be cool to have this version of the wallcrawler swinging through your Christmas tree.
Meanwhile, Spider-Man's debut in Marvel Comics will also be given the ornament treatment in honor of the comic's 60th anniversary. The cover of "Amazing Fantasy" #15, marking the premiere of Spider-Man in Marvel Comics, is brought to life in 3D form with Spidey popping out of the comic cover with a criminal apprehended under his arm.
Miles Morales will cost $17.99 and the Spider-Man 60th anniversary ornament will cost $19.99. Both will be released on October 8, 2022.
Wonder Woman and DC's League of Super Pets fly in
Finally, DC Comics adds a couple more superheroes to the mix. Gal Gadot gets another ornament from "Wonder Woman 1984," complete with the Lasso of Truth ready for a toss. But it's Superman's trusty canine Krypto who steals the show. The animated superhero is coming to the big screen in "DC's League of Super-Pets," and here he's taking flight, complete with his own red cape. Will any of his other animal friends join him in the future? We certainly hope so.
Wonder Woman and Krypto both arrive on July 9, 2022 and both will cost $19.99.