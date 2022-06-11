Marvel And DC's New 2022 Hallmark Christmas Ornaments Feature The Batman, Black Panther, Thor & More

Batman is probably the only superhero with such deep ties to Christmas. That parody "Jingle Bells" proclaiming that the Dark Knight smells and that the Boy Wonder somehow produced an egg is something almost every kid learns in school. It's an unfortunate song for the Caped Crusader, considering his Batmobile loses a wheel and the Joker makes an escape, but you won't have to worry about any of that with Hallmark's new ornaments from "The Batman."

First up, you can have Robert Pattinson hanging around your tree decked out in the new Batman suit. Personally, I wish there was also a brooding, emo Bruce Wayne ornament to go along with it, but I digress.

For my money, the better ornament is the new Batmobile. There have been a handful of ornaments bringing various versions of the Dark Knight's signature ride to Christmas trees, from the 1966 hot rod in the classic "Batman" TV series to the blue neon glow of the "Batman Forever" ride and more. It's a shame this ornament doesn't have a glowing interior to replicate the beastly engine of the superhero's muscle car, but it still looks pretty cool.

Batman and The Batmobile each cost $19.99 and they'll be released on July 9, 2022.