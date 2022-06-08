Superhero Bits: Thor Love And Thunder Tix Go On Sale Soon, A Ms. Marvel Post-Credits Scene & More

Yo MCU, you hear that? She wants it. She loves her and she wants it. Adrianne Palicki fits Bobbi Morse like a glove and you better not be replacing her. #KeepMarvelTVCanon #NoRecastNoReboot (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Qh3RSujO4u

Former "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star Adrianne Palicki recently participated in a Q&A on Instagram Stories (via The Direct). During the conversation, she was asked about the possibility of reprising her role as Mockingbird within the MCU once again, Palicki did not mince words on that front.

"I would love so much to play Mockingbird again. Bobbi Morse. Trust me, I vibe for that. I want to do it. So you guys out there, you better campaign for it, because I love that girl and I would love so much to carry those escrima sticks again and kick some ass."

Alright, but what about a different Marvel character, provided the chance? Addressing that topic, Pawlicki revealed she'd like to bring a certain "X-Men" favorite to life.

"I've gotten to play the live version of a lot of my favorite comic book characters, so I'm very lucky. But the one that I have not that I'm dying to play is Rogue from X-Men. I would love nothing more than to play her. She's one of my favorites of all time."

So, the ball is in your court, Marvel.