Superhero Bits: Thor Love And Thunder Tix Go On Sale Soon, A Ms. Marvel Post-Credits Scene & More
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Thor: Love and Thunder" tickets go on sale next week.
"Ms. Marvel" gets in on the post-credits scene game early.
Sounds like The Rock wants to be Black Adam for a long time.
'90s superhero Prophet returns in remastered form.
All that and more!
Prophet Remastered coming from Image Comics in July
Check out this exclusive reveal of @robertliefeld's PROPHET #1 REMASTERED over at @comicbook https://t.co/KGPy45HLX0 pic.twitter.com/aQlD2QVJR1— Image Comics (@ImageComics) June 8, 2022
When Image Comics launched in 1992 30 years ago, it did so with a bunch of brand new titles from the industry's biggest creators. Rob Liefeld, co-creator of "Deadpool," was amongst those names launching the indie publisher and one of the books he ushered into existence was "Prophet." Now, in honor of the book's 30th anniversary, he has partnered with Image for "Prophet Remastered," and you can check out the cover art for the first issue above! Comicbook.com announced the book, which is set to hit shelves on July 20. Full details can be found on their website.
Superman & Lois season 2 World War Bizarre promo
Here is the official promo for the 14th episode of the second season of "Superman & Lois" on The CW. Unfortunately, the network has not yet released a synopsis for the episode as of this writing. However, the above video should give viewers a pretty good idea of what to expect when the show returns on Tuesday, June 21. Be sure to check out the video for yourself above.
Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards: The Complete Series available for pre-order now
The folks at Abrams Books have teamed with Marvel to celebrate another 30th anniversary, that of the "Uncanny X-Men" trading cards that originally hit shelves in 1992. The entire collection of every single card has been collected in the new "The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards: The Complete Series" hardcover book that is set to hit shelves in August. It contains every card from artist Jim Lee as well as some bonus goods, such as an intro by Bob Budiansky. The book retails for $24.99 and can be pre-ordered by going to the Abrams Books website.
Black Adam figure from McFarlane Toys
The folks at McFarlane Toys are getting in on the "Black Adam" goods, and the timing is rather convenient given the first trailer dropping earlier today. As we can see in the above Instagram poster, the toy company is bringing a 7-inch figure based on Dwayne Johnson's DC anti-hero to shelves later this year. Pre-orders are set to launch on July 1 for those who are interested in picking one up for the ol' display case. Or perhaps to play with. Do with it what you will.
Heads up! Ms. Marvel's first episode has a post-credits scene!
The latest MCU series has arrived on Disney+ in the form of "Ms. Marvel," which brings Iman Vellani into the fold as Kamala Khan. The show has been earning rave reviews thus far and, for those who are planning to check out the first episode be warned: there is reason to stay tuned during the credits. In keeping with Marvel tradition, there is indeed a post-credits scene. We won't spoil what is contained within here but do make use of this information as you begin your journey with the show.
Adrianne Palicki wants to play Mockingbird again, but she's also down to play Rogue
Yo MCU, you hear that? She wants it. She loves her and she wants it. Adrianne Palicki fits Bobbi Morse like a glove and you better not be replacing her.#KeepMarvelTVCanon#NoRecastNoReboot— zay 🌼 (@jemappellezay) June 7, 2022
Former "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star Adrianne Palicki recently participated in a Q&A on Instagram Stories (via The Direct). During the conversation, she was asked about the possibility of reprising her role as Mockingbird within the MCU once again, Palicki did not mince words on that front.
"I would love so much to play Mockingbird again. Bobbi Morse. Trust me, I vibe for that. I want to do it. So you guys out there, you better campaign for it, because I love that girl and I would love so much to carry those escrima sticks again and kick some ass."
Alright, but what about a different Marvel character, provided the chance? Addressing that topic, Pawlicki revealed she'd like to bring a certain "X-Men" favorite to life.
"I've gotten to play the live version of a lot of my favorite comic book characters, so I'm very lucky. But the one that I have not that I'm dying to play is Rogue from X-Men. I would love nothing more than to play her. She's one of my favorites of all time."
So, the ball is in your court, Marvel.
Sounds like The Rock is in it with Black Adam for the long haul
Circling back to "Black Adam" for a moment, the man himself, Dwayne Johnson, did some press to promote the film timed to the trailer drop and, speaking with Comicbook.com, the wrestler-turned-actor indicated that he plans to be in the DC universe for quite some time. When asked specifically if he sees himself in the role for years to come, here's what he had to say about it:
"I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe. I am an optimist from the word, 'Go.' So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work very hard to make sure we are honoring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want. I hear the fans, we all do, and I pick up everything they're putting down. It doesn't get by me, it doesn't get by these guys [producer Hiram Garcia, producer Beau Flynn, director Jaume Collet-Serra]. This is the beginning, hopefully, fingers crossed, of a very long storytelling road that Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now that will then push and press this universe out."
So, the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change and it doesn't sound like it will be changing for a brief period. The Rock is ready to go in a big way. If this first movie is a hit, bet on seeing a lot more from him in the future.
Thor: Love and Thunder tickets go on sale Monday, New TV spot arrives
Lastly, today brings a brand new TV spot for "Thor: Love and Thunder," which is set to hit theaters next month. Not only does the 30-second spot deliver some choice bits of new footage, but it also comes with the reveal that advance tickets will be going live on Monday. So, for those who plan to see the movie on opening weekend, plan accordingly. This is a Marvel movie after all and they continue to be the most bankable brand in all of entertainment. One expects that this will be a popular ticket in July. Plan accordingly.