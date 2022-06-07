Get A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Sweet Tooth Season 2

"Sweet Tooth" is that rarest of things: a family-friendly, post-apocalyptic, survival fantasy. It's been a year since the Netflix series debuted to rave reviews, and now the streamer has released a new featurette, confirming that "Sweet Tooth" season 2 has wrapped and giving a behind-the-scenes look at its production.

Developed by Jim Mickle ("We Are What We Are," "Cold in July") and executive produced by Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. among others, "Sweet Tooth" is an adaptation of the DC Comic by Jeff Lemire. Downey once went on record with the slightly less family-friendly comment, "You know what? F*** DC Comics." This was back in 2008, the year of the first "Iron Man" movie and Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," but Downey has since changed his tune on the Distinguished Competition, at least as far as "Sweet Tooth" is concerned. (He's also working with Nolan now on "Oppenheimer.")

"Sweet Tooth" invites viewers into a world where a baby boom of human-animal "hybrids" has come about in the wake of society's collapse, with a virus known simply as the Sick precipitating "The Great Crumble." Christian Convery stars as Gus, a hybrid boy with deer antlers, and Nonso Anozie plays Tommy Jepperd, the traveler tasked with protecting him.

Soon, "Sweet Tooth" will return, and you can get ready for it with the video below, in which Convery and Anozie can be seen sharing a hug while other masked crew members show off the hybrid puppet Bobby, and the feels flow freely.