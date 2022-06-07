Get A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Sweet Tooth Season 2
"Sweet Tooth" is that rarest of things: a family-friendly, post-apocalyptic, survival fantasy. It's been a year since the Netflix series debuted to rave reviews, and now the streamer has released a new featurette, confirming that "Sweet Tooth" season 2 has wrapped and giving a behind-the-scenes look at its production.
Developed by Jim Mickle ("We Are What We Are," "Cold in July") and executive produced by Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. among others, "Sweet Tooth" is an adaptation of the DC Comic by Jeff Lemire. Downey once went on record with the slightly less family-friendly comment, "You know what? F*** DC Comics." This was back in 2008, the year of the first "Iron Man" movie and Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," but Downey has since changed his tune on the Distinguished Competition, at least as far as "Sweet Tooth" is concerned. (He's also working with Nolan now on "Oppenheimer.")
"Sweet Tooth" invites viewers into a world where a baby boom of human-animal "hybrids" has come about in the wake of society's collapse, with a virus known simply as the Sick precipitating "The Great Crumble." Christian Convery stars as Gus, a hybrid boy with deer antlers, and Nonso Anozie plays Tommy Jepperd, the traveler tasked with protecting him.
Soon, "Sweet Tooth" will return, and you can get ready for it with the video below, in which Convery and Anozie can be seen sharing a hug while other masked crew members show off the hybrid puppet Bobby, and the feels flow freely.
Sweet Tooth 'Wrap on Season 2' featurette
The trailer for "Sweet Tooth" season 1, arriving as it did in the middle of the pandemic, set up some overt real-world parallels. Gus's father, Pubba, played by Will Forte (so often among the last men on earth), opened it with the words, "Once upon a time, bad people ruled the earth. They were greedy and self-destructive. So nature made everyone sick."
The behind-the-scenes featurette for "Sweet Tooth" season 2 adopts a similar storybook conceit, with the narrator intoning, "This is a story, a story of a very special group of people, who found themselves at the end of filming season 2 of Sweet Tooth." Dania Ramirez, who plays Aimee Eden, founder of the hybrid safe haven the Preserve, teases that "the stakes are higher, the battles are bigger, the mean guys are meaner" in season 2. But this video is mostly just about the cast and crew celebrating the end of a "long journey," as Anozie puts it.
"Sweet Tooth" season 2 doesn't have an official release date yet, but now that production has wrapped, you can probably expect to see it on Netflix sooner rather than later.