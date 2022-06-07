Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K. Ali On Her Shah Rukh Khan Obsession And Avoiding Clichés [Interview]

I want to start with, how exactly did you end up shouldering such a heavy responsibility on this show? No pressure or anything [laughs].

[Laughs] No pressure. Initially I was working on "Loki" in the writers' room, and it was such a great experience over there in terms of understanding the creative freedom and also the boundaries that we had to fit into this kind of web of storytelling that's existed for a decade. But also, you get to carve out your own little corner of it, what that's going to be, and that's something I was really lucky to learn in that room and run with. Those relationships that I built with the Marvel executives and all that kind of thing, we just got along creatively so well and understanding how they wanted to create these shows and craft them and put them all together. It was a really good training ground for me before I went on to "Ms. Marvel."

How I got to "Ms. Marvel" was, I'd picked up the comics in 2014 before I was ever working in this industry at all. And I, literally, one day — Kevin Wright is the exec on "Loki," and we had been in so many creative debates at this point that there was this weird sibling relationship. I was like, "Kevin, I know, at some point, you guys are going to do 'Ms. Marvel,' and I'm telling you, if I don't get a meeting on it, you're dead. You're dead. That's what's going to happen." [Laughs] And they're quite secretive, but he was like, "Oh, I don't know if we're doing that. I don't know." Then I was like, "Okay, dude." The next day he comes back, and he is like, "All right, I got you a meeting. Don't mess it up." So that was just — being really annoying and persistent, I guess, is how I got this job [laughs].

And I think, just to say that, yes, it's a lot of pressure, but what a creative team we have. We got to pull [Kamala Khan co-creator] Sana Amanat over from publishing and be like, "Come do television with us." We have Kevin Feige, who's just shepherding this whole thing. [Executive producer] Louis [D'Esposito] and Victoria [Alonso] are so supportive. The incredible directors, this team of directors, are all incredible artists in their own rights. The writers' room, just full of experienced, genius writers. Always happy to have people who are better than you, that's something that I always believe in [laughs]. They're all incredible, and I think there was pressure on me, certainly, but man, this dream team that we got together, it didn't feel like work. It felt like a complete joy.