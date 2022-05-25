Ms. Marvel's Directors Want The Character To Have An Arc Similar To Spider-Man

A nerdy East Coast teenager discovers that they have superpowers. They attempt to maintain a balanced life by juggling the struggles of being a "normal" high school student with living up to the great responsibility of helping others, all while keeping everything hidden from their family.

Sound familiar?

For many True Believers, that's the origin story of Spider-Man. But for a whole new generation of Marvel Comics fans, that's also the tale of Kamala Khan aka the magnificent Ms. Marvel. Since her introduction in 2014, Kamala has somewhat been touted as the modern day Peter Parker in many ways while still making an impact all her own. And now, she gets to do the same in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when "Ms. Marvel" launches on Disney+.

But the show's creative team is still looking to the friendly neighborhood web-slinger for inspiration. In the latest issue of Total Film (via GamesRadar), director Adil El Arbi spoke about how their show starring Iman Vellani hopes to emulate the trajectory of Jon Watts' take on Spider-Man in the MCU: