Ms. Marvel's Head Writer Insisted On Paying Tribute To A Dearly Departed Avenger

When "Black Widow" came along in 2021, it was only the second Marvel Studios film out of a full two dozen to be centered on a female superhero, with "Captain Marvel" being the first. "Ms. Marvel" is in a similar position in that it's only Marvel's second Disney+ series after "WandaVision" to put a female hero front and center. It's also the first to feature a Muslim hero.

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is, in her own words, a brown girl from Jersey City who wears Avenger T-shirts to school and whose thought bubbles take the form of the Marvel Studios logo (perhaps an unintentional reminder that we're all being brainwashed by the superhero monopoly, but hey, let's not poop on anyone's parade). Her show, which premieres next week, is created by Bisha K. Ali, a British-Pakistani comedian whose previous screenwriting credits include "Lamentis," the third episode of "Loki" season 1.

Ali recently replied to a fan tweet with a screenshot from "Ms. Marvel," in which Kamala can be seen standing in front of a tribute wall to Iron Man and Black Widow, a.k.a. Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). We've seen these kinds of murals memorializing Tony Stark before ("Spider-Man: Far from Home," for instance, had Peter Parker looking up at a big one), but the armored Avenger's mask is somewhat shadowed out here in favor of Natasha's face, and this may be the first time she's received her memorial due since sacrificing herself to save the universe in "Avengers: Endgame."

Honestly the way I went off about the tragedy of Natasha Romanoff in the writersroom... we had to. https://t.co/slI592KWQH — Bisha K. Ali (@bishakali) June 2, 2022

As you can see, the mural thanks Black Widow for her sacrifice, which apparently was a hot topic in the "Ms. Marvel" writers' room. Ali wrote, "Honestly the way I went off about the tragedy of Natasha Romanoff in the writersroom [sic] ... we had to."