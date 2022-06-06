The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Teaser Invites You Back To The Hunger Games

That didn't take very long. It hasn't even been three years since we first learned that Lionsgate wanted to get back into the business of "The Hunger Games" alongside original author Suzanne Collins — a development that had absolutely nothing to do with studios around the industry desperately scrounging around for whatever blockbuster-ready IPs they happen to have under their control in order to stay relevant, I'm sure. Either way, they've wasted no time at all in moving forward with restarting the franchise all over again to recapture that lightning-in-a-bottle magic.

A little over six years since the conclusion of the Jennifer Lawrence-starring series with "Mockingjay Part 2," I'm honestly not sure how much hunger (heh) remains among general audiences for more stories set in this world. Add in the fact that "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" will serve as an adaptation of Collins' recent prequel novel, telling the origins of the villainous Coriolanus Snow who would eventually become the power-hungry president (played by Donald Sutherland), and I have to wonder if we're setting ourselves up for another redux of the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise.

But hey, I've been wrong before! Lionsgate is ignoring all my cynicism and pulling out all the stops for this film, as proven by the recent casting of Rachel Zegler as the lead. Now, we have a nifty logo reveal teasing all sorts of familiar franchise iconography until we get some proper footage to overanalyze. Check out the teaser below!