Hunger Games Prequel The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Casts Rachel Zegler

Well, this is certainly one way to quickly get audiences interested in yet another installment of "The Hunger Games" franchise, though we're now years removed from the heights of the series' immensely popular heyday. Casting for the prequel film titled "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is starting to round into shape with the announcement of its lead actor — none other than the rapidly rising "West Side Story" star, Rachel Zegler.

Lionsgate announced the news, revealing that Zegler will play the character of Lucy Gray Baird, the protagonist of author Suzanne Collins' 2020 prequel novel. She'll star alongside the recently announced casting of actor Tom Blyth, who'll take over for Donald Sutherland as the much younger version of the villainous President Coriolanus Snow from the original "The Hunger Games" movies.

In a neat little development, this news was actually teased by Zegler herself on social media in recent days. As the actor pointed out in a follow-up tweet earlier today, her previous cryptic message actually spelled out (quite literally!) the name of Lucy Gray Baird, strongly hinting at her eventual casting announcement. This is great news for internet obsessives who'll likely spend untold hours overanalyzing every single thing that Zegler tweets from now on, but I suppose those are just the inevitabilities of being one of the most in-demand young actors in the business right now with a hilarious and intuitive grasp of social media.